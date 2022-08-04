ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police officer accidentally shot and killed by retired lieutenant during training exercise at DC library

A retired Washington DC police officer has been charged with manslaughter after a city library police officer was shot and killed during a training session.Officials say that Jesse Porter, 58, was conducting the session on baton use for special police officers at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library when he fired a shot that killed Maurica Manyan.First responders were called to the scene and found the 25-year-old victim had been shot in a conference room and was “unconscious and not breathing”.Mr Porter, who retired as a Metro PD lieutenant in 2020, was working as a private contractor and leading a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt

A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How a Dem Congressional Staffer Faked Being an FBI Agent and Became a Fugitive

A young congressional staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) was quietly fired last year after he faked being an FBI agent and led cops on a chase through the capital, resulting in a weeks-long nationwide manhunt.It took four different law enforcement agencies three months to eventually catch up with the staffer 500 miles away. And it was only after a Secret Service agent managed to track down the online shops that sold the staffer mock “federal agent” gear and a bogus license plate for his fake police car—decked out with a siren and flashing lights—that authorities were able to arrest...
WASHINGTON, DC

