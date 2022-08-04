ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health department confirms second case of monkeypox in Lubbock

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
Lubbock's Health Department on Thursday confirmed a second case of monkeypox in the county.

With over 6,600 cases in the state, this case comes at a time when the Biden Administration declares the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. as a public heath emergency.

Tiffany Torres, epidemiologist for the City of Lubbock Health Department, said the health department is only offering vaccines to those who have had close contact with a confirmed case. On July 13, the city confirmed its first probable case, the A-J reported at the time.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is transmitted though close contact or intimate contact with an infected individual or contact objects that have been touched by an infected individual. The virus can also be transmitted through bodily fluids and hugging.

Symptoms of monkeypox are:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Respiratory symptoms
  • Rash

More information can be found on the health departments website.

Suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases in Lubbock County can be reported to the health department at 806.775.2935.

