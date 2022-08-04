Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison, attention turns to the prospect of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that could get her home.Secretary of State Antony Blinken went public with that possibility last week, revealing in an unusual announcement that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.With her court case concluded and her sentence pronounced, such a deal — assuming one can be reached with the Russians — is Griner's...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO