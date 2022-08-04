Read on www.cbsnews.com
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Brittney Griner Lost Long Before Her Conviction
Regardless of how the U.S. standoff with Russia ends, the WNBA superstar will keep paying the price.
Russia says it's ready to discuss a prisoner swap now that Brittney Griner has been sentenced
Russian officials say they are ready to discuss a possible prisoner swap, just one day after WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced by a Russian court to 9 years in prison for bringing cannabis oil into the country earlier this year. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
Brittney Griner's sentence is a disgrace, but Viktor Bout must not be released
Russia's sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison is an outrage. This ruling shames Russian honor and crystallizes the utter rot of its justice system. To be clear, Griner was given this outrageous sentence not because she may or may not have had marijuana oil in her luggage but because Vladimir Putin believes she offers him useful leverage with the U.S. government. She is an unjustly held hostage, pure and simple. As is Paul Whelan, another American wrongly imprisoned in Russia.
Brittney Griner's Team Holds Moment of Silence for Her at Game After Sentencing: 'Bring Her Home'
Across the WNBA Thursday night, players, coaches and fans shared a moment of silence in solidarity for Brittney Griner. The Phoenix Mercury star, 31, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony earlier in the day, just shy of the 10 years recommended by Russian authorities for smuggling drugs into the country (Griner pled guilty to bringing less than 1 gram of cannabis oil into Russia, but has insisted she did so "inadvertently").
Reactions to Brittney Griner’s conviction, 9-year sentence
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. Here are reactions from around the basketball and political realms:. ___. “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew:...
Joe Biden Calls On Russia To Release Brittney Griner 'Immediately'
Joe Biden has called on Russia to release Brittney Griner 'immediately' after the WNBA star was jailed for nearly a decade. Griner said she had no intent to break Russian law by bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil with her when she flew to Moscow in February. However, the court...
Look: Jemele Hill Calls Out Brittney Griner Critics
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has been the talk of the sports world for several weeks, and understandably so. Earlier this week, Griner was found guilty on drug charges. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison. Before a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison, she...
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?
Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison, attention turns to the prospect of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that could get her home.Secretary of State Antony Blinken went public with that possibility last week, revealing in an unusual announcement that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.With her court case concluded and her sentence pronounced, such a deal — assuming one can be reached with the Russians — is Griner's...
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
Mercury Hold 42-Second Moment of Silence for Brittney Griner
The Phoenix star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and fined 1 million rubles, which is about $16,500, on Thursday.
Moscow says it's "ready to discuss" as U.S. seeks return of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Russia says it is "ready to discuss" a potential deal with the U.S., which is seeking the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. The U.S. has already sent Russian officials what it calls a "substantial proposal." Reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what the next steps in negotiations will be, and how long it may take.
