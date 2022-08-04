ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner
Washington Examiner

Brittney Griner's sentence is a disgrace, but Viktor Bout must not be released

Russia's sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison is an outrage. This ruling shames Russian honor and crystallizes the utter rot of its justice system. To be clear, Griner was given this outrageous sentence not because she may or may not have had marijuana oil in her luggage but because Vladimir Putin believes she offers him useful leverage with the U.S. government. She is an unjustly held hostage, pure and simple. As is Paul Whelan, another American wrongly imprisoned in Russia.
Brittney Griner's Team Holds Moment of Silence for Her at Game After Sentencing: 'Bring Her Home'

Across the WNBA Thursday night, players, coaches and fans shared a moment of silence in solidarity for Brittney Griner. The Phoenix Mercury star, 31, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony earlier in the day, just shy of the 10 years recommended by Russian authorities for smuggling drugs into the country (Griner pled guilty to bringing less than 1 gram of cannabis oil into Russia, but has insisted she did so "inadvertently").
The Associated Press

Reactions to Brittney Griner’s conviction, 9-year sentence

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. Here are reactions from around the basketball and political realms:. ___. “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew:...
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Calls Out Brittney Griner Critics

Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has been the talk of the sports world for several weeks, and understandably so. Earlier this week, Griner was found guilty on drug charges. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison. Before a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison, she...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?

Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison, attention turns to the prospect of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that could get her home.Secretary of State Antony Blinken went public with that possibility last week, revealing in an unusual announcement that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.With her court case concluded and her sentence pronounced, such a deal — assuming one can be reached with the Russians — is Griner's...
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
