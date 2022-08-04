Not enough Caddo Parish commissioners supported a resolution Thursday that would have urged Southwestern Electric Power Company to halt suspensions on past due accounts until at least November 1.

The resolution needed seven yes votes to pass, but only received six from commissioners Roy Burrell, Mario Chavez, Steven Jackson, Lyndon Johnson, Ed Lazarus and John Paul Young.

Two commissioners - John Atkins and Jim Taliaferro - voted against the resolution while the other four - Ken Epperson, Stormy Gage-Watts, Todd Hopkins and Steffon Jones - were absent.

More: How likely is it Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will win his appeal?

Jones and Gage-Watts co-sponsored the resolution though they weren’t present to vote on it.

The resolution cited extreme climate conditions as a reason for a moratorium and proposed waiving late fees as another method to alleviate the impact of higher utility bills.

Monday, SWEPCO External Affairs manager Michael Corbin told the commission the rising bills are caused by natural gas prices doubling in the last year.

“In times like this where we have heat advisory day after day, we’re not allowed to do disconnects and we’ve not done disconnects for months,” Corbin added.

Jackson originated the resolution. He said an elderly woman inspired it after playing him a message saying she was scheduled for a suspension. Jackson was appalled because the woman received the call during a heat wave advisory.

More: Testimony from estranged wife leads to disqualification of Shreveport council candidat

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Caddo Parish Commission: No moratorium on SWEPCO utility cut-offs amid inflation, heat wave