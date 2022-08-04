Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed and will continue for a few hours after sunrise. Visibilities may drop to below 1/4 of a mile in some spots, especially in low-lying areas and river valleys. Use extra caution when traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, urban, low-lying, poor drainage, and other flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The threat remains for localized flash flooding due slow moving, heavy storms, albeit isolated to scattered. Storms may be more numerous in the mountains this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 05:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed and will continue for a few hours after sunrise. Visibilities may drop to below 1/4 of a mile in some spots, especially in low-lying areas and river valleys. Use extra caution when traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Scott; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Comments / 0