ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wynonna Judd offended that she wasn’t named in mom Naomi’s will: report

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lldnc_0h5HODoO00

Naomi Judd’s decision to name husband Larry Strickland executor of her will without any mention of her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, reportedly isn’t sitting right with her eldest child.

According the Daily Mail, Wynonna, 58, plans to contest the will, believing she is entitled to some of her mother’s $25 million fortune.

“With Wynonna, her mother leaving all of her wealth to Larry sticks in her craw,” a source told the DailyMail on Thursday, adding, “Her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna’s own hard work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJu4d_0h5HODoO00
Wynonna Judd is reportedly going to contest her late mother Naomi Judd’s will.
Getty Images for CMT

“She was the one who was the lead singer of The Judds dating back to the 1980s and took Naomi from working as a nurse to being a star,” the source continued, adding that, “it was Wynonna’s amazing voice that pushed them over the top.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHTjw_0h5HODoO00
Both Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd were excluded from the will.
Getty Images for CMT

The country star — who died by suicide on April 30 — and her daughter’s band, known as The Judds, won five Grammys, nine CMAs, eight Billboard Music Awards and sold over 20 million records throughout their career.

Although the “Why Not Me” singer is allegedly upset with how Naomi’s assets are being divided, her half-sister Ashley, 54, has reportedly accepted her mother’s wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSBae_0h5HODoO00
Naomi named her husband Larry Strickland executor of her will.
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

“Ashley Judd has no problem with her late mother Naomi leaving her entire $25 million fortune to her second husband Larry Strickland,’ the source told Daily Mail. “With Ashley it’s never really been about the money.”

While the late singer’s decision to exclude her daughters from her will isn’t uncommon, legal experts tell Page Six it does seem to be a slight to both Wynonna and Ashley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgXlf_0h5HODoO00
The 76-year-old died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound in late April.
Getty Images for CMT

“It is common to name the spouse as the executor of a will. But leaving out her daughters seems pointed, like a purposeful act on Naomi’s part,” attorney Holly Davis said.

In the will, the singer requested Strickland have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate.

According to experts, however, Strickland has the power “set up an inheritance in line with what he believes Naomi would have wanted for the children.”

The two daughter have both commented on their mother’s tragic passing , but have not yet spoken out about the will.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley Judd
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding

Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Judds#Suicide#The Daily Mail#Cmt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
Page Six

Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special

The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Wendy Williams’ family, friends are concerned after bizarre ‘marriage’ claim

Friends and family are growing increasingly concerned about Wendy Williams — especially after she bizarrely claimed in a phone conversation that she got married to an NYPD cop. They worry that she’s surrounded by people who don’t want what’s best for her, and that she’s being allowed to rush into work and media appearances before she’s healthy enough. On Tuesday, they were left scratching their heads after celebrity blog Hollywood Unlocked reported that she had called its CEO, Jason Lee, “and shared a few updates on her life, including the exciting news about her new hubby.” Lee even posted a clip from...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
Page Six

Nicola Peltz shares teary selfie, slams people who make her feel ‘bad’

More tears to cry? Nicola Peltz shared a selfie on Instagram Friday in which she appeared to have tears running down her face. “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” the newlywed, 27, wrote in the caption, explaining that, growing up in a large family, her “strong parents” had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.” Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 80, and his third wife, model Claudia Heffner Peltz, 67, who have a total of eight kids together. The actress went on to allude, albeit...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David Spade: Kate Middleton should’ve slapped son ‘to help’ Chris Rock

David Spade thinks Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to distract the public from Chris Rock’s slap at the Oscars. Speaking about the incident, Spade joked during a recent episode of “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” that it was someone else who deserved a slap: the 4-year-old prince. “Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d–k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” the comedian told Mike Tyson, referring to Louis’ non-regal behavior towards his mom. “I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Selena Gomez hopes to eventually quit acting to get married, be a mom

Selena Gomez is ready to wave goodbye to Hollywood. The singer/actress revealed she eventually wants to get married and become a mom — and she’s prepared to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. The “Only Murders in the Building” star made the revelation on Friday’s episode of the TaTaTu video podcast “Giving Back Generation.” “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” the 30-year-old told hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, who also happen to be her longtime friends. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kendall Jenner debuts tiny new cowboy boot tattoo

This isn’t Kendall Jenner’s first rodeo. The 26-year-old reality star recently added to her collection of tiny tattoos, inking an itty-bitty cowboy boot on her left ankle. Jenner’s tattoo comes courtesy of artist Kate McDuffie, also known as “The Ghost Kat,” who shared a sweet snap of the supermodel’s “teeniest cowgirl boot” on Instagram Wednesday. “So smol and cute,” one commenter wrote, while others praised the level of detail in the design. The “Kardashians” star re-posted the photo and wrote, “when at the rodeo.” The ink appears to have been inspired by a pair of Western boots in Jenner’s own closet, as the star also shared a top-down snap of the shoes on her Instagram Stories. McDuffie also gave fans a peek at her process, posting sketches as well as a snap of the footwear that inspired the tat. Jenner has been looking west this summer, recently spending time in both Idaho and Wyoming. While in the latter state Wednesday, the 818 Tequila founder shared pics of her trip to the rodeo, posing in a teeny denim miniskirt and a white tank top emblazoned with “J’Adore Cowboys” — a riff on Dior’s popular aughts-era “J’Adore Dior” tanks. Seems Jenner chose to commemorate the trip with a little permanent ink.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wynonna and Ashley Judd ‘left out’ of mother Naomi’s will

Late country singer Naomi Judd did not include her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, in her last will, according to reports in the US media.Judd, who had long suffered from depression, died by suicide on 30 April.In her will, which was prepared in November 2017, Judd appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.According to documents seen by Page Six, Strickland – whom she married in 1989 – will have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary. Judd...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy