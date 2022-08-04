ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

New Oregon track and field coach: 'It's a privilege and a wonderful opportunity'

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVwy0_0h5HOCvf00

When Jerry Schumacher was considering quitting his job as an assistant track coach at Wisconsin to become the coach for the Nike-sponsored Bowerman Track Club professional group, he created a list of the pros and cons and then consulted a trusted colleague.

“The advice I was given was, it’s a unique opportunity that most college coaches will never get a chance to do,” Schumacher recalled. “You’ll travel in circles that none of us may ever get a chance to travel in and those circles will probably make you a better coach.”

Then came the clincher: “You can always come back,” he was reminded.

Schumacher is officially back.

After 14 years in Portland with the Bowerman Track Club, Schumacher returned to the college ranks last month when he was named coach of the storied Oregon track and field and cross country programs, replacing Robert Johnson, who wasn’t retained in June following a 10-year run that included 14 NCAA team titles.

Wednesday at Autzen Stadium, Schumacher, 51, held his first press conference as a Duck.

“I’m really excited to be here, coaching at the University of Oregon," he said. "This university has been helping to shape track and field both in America and across the globe for the last 50 years. So, it’s not something I take lightly and it’s a privilege and a wonderful opportunity.”

In the three-plus weeks since being hired, Schumacher coached 11 of his BTC athletes at the World Athletics Championships, hired three assistant coaches with two more hires still to come, and is dealing with an overflowing inbox as he’s been inundated with potential recruits and transfers reaching out.

“My head is still spinning,” he said with a laugh. “I have a lot of pins up there right now.”

Here are some takeaways from Schumacher’s press conference:

  • With Oregon athletes off campus for the summer, Schumacher has met most of the returning and incoming Ducks via Zoom, though he said he has spoken with star men’s sprinter Micah Williams and expects him back next season. The 2020 Olympian set the school record in the 100 last season and was fourth at the USATF Outdoor Championships in June.
  • The cross country season, which typically begins the first weekend of September, is fast approaching and Schumacher said he and his staff are still working on a schedule for when the team will reassemble in Eugene. Though the Ducks haven’t announced a meet schedule, Oregon State lifted the veil off the Ducks’ annual home meet when it announced last week that it will be competing in the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield on Sept. 23.
  • As a professional distance coach, Schumacher, as expected, admitted he’s been more of a fan of cross country and outdoor track and has traditionally viewed indoor track as more of a good way to prep for the outdoor season. However, now that he’s at a school that has won a combined 12 NCAA indoor team titles since 2009, Schumacher confidently said, “We’ll do all three seasons, and we’ll do them well.”
  • On retaining associate head coach Curtis Taylor, who has been in charge of Oregon’s sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams for nine years, Schumacher said, “His record speaks for itself, I mean, just outstanding if you look at the UO records that’ve been set and just what he’s done since he’s been here. It was kind of an easy decision.”

Schumacher also confirmed what has been expected since he was hired on July 11: The Bowerman Track Club and its cadre of Olympians and American record holders are relocating to Eugene after the 2022 season ends.

Schumacher will continue to coach the team, along with Shalane Flanagan, Oregon’s new assistant men’s and women’s distance coach, who has also been coaching the BTC athletes for three years.

“We’ve been able to build a great staff over the years and find people that work really well together and the Bowerman Track Club has become a very well-oiled machine,” Schumacher said. “For me, it’s a really great opportunity and fun challenge combining the two pieces of what I’ve done for almost the last 30 years of my life.

"It’s really wonderful opportunity and I’m excited about it.”

As he is about his return to the college coaching since he left Wisconsin in 2008.

“I took that leap of faith and went and started coaching professionals, which I love, but there’s always been a part of me that’s missed the collegiate game,” he said. “Part of that is finding those 18-year-olds that want to be a part of what you’re doing and then getting a chance to shape their lives.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff

EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Eugene, OR
College Sports
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
Person
Shalane Flanagan
kezi.com

Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning. Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
kbnd.com

At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span

BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon

A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Athletics#Nike#Bowerman Track Club#The University Of Oregon
KOIN 6 News

Justice served? Mariah Pelker’s killer released after 25 years

In October 2021, Ellen Pelker went to a parole hearing to plead for the board to keep Anderson locked up. He was close to completing 25 years in prison on his 25-to-life sentence. While she was there she received troubling and confusing news -- Gov. Brown put his name on the list for early release that she wanted the parole board to consider.
WOODBURN, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
NCAA
kezi.com

Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor

EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay

Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene city councilor responds to recall process

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process. Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy