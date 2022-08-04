ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far-right Twitter activist, who pushed 'Pizzagate' conspiracy, to speak in Lafayette

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Jack Posobiec, a conspiracy theorist who pushed the lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" from President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The UL student chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that believes in free markets and limited government, is hosting Posobiec, who is part of Turning Point USA.

Posobiec has described himself as a conservative Republican and member of the New Right and a Trump supporter, according to NBC News. But the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled him as an extremist figure who pushes disinformation campaigns.

Anthony Algeciras, the founder and president of Turning Point USA's UL chapter, said the group wanted someone who was "involved in current events" to come to speak at the university.

"I wanted people to see his perspective on what's going on in the world and possibly for people to be better informed," the UL senior said. "If there are people worried about him being an extremist, I don't think that's the case.

"I've seen him speak before. He seems, in my opinion, as someone who's just concerned about the well-being of the country."

In other news:Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million, with more judgements expected

Posobiec is scheduled to talk at the university in October. Registration for the event is not yet available but will be open to both students and the general public.

The group has taken the initial steps to host the event and is in the process of completing the necessary paperwork, university spokesperson Eric Maron said in an email.

"UL Lafayette is a public institution and is committed to the free, safe and lawful expression of ideas. Open dialogue is fundamental to the university’s academic mission and its role in advancing the public interest," Maron said.

"UL Lafayette’s Campus Free Speech Policy governs the time, place and manner for such discussions and is designed to ensure that events that involve the free exchange of ideas are orderly, safe and respectful."

"Maintaining an environment of rational and critical inquiry requires hearing a multitude of opinions, even those that may differ from each other and that may differ from our own as individuals," Maron added.

Posobiec is active on Twitter and his bio says he's a senior editor at Human Events, an online publication that is part of Turning Point USA.

He pushed conspiracy theories like Pizzagate, which falsely claimed that members of the Democratic Party and U.S. restaurants were involved in a human trafficking ring, and that a former Democratic National Committee staffer was killed for leaking emails to Wikileaks, according to previous reporting from USA TODAY. He, alongside Alex Jones, helped inspire the Stop the Steal campaign.

Michael Lunsford, who runs the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana and is helping the UL chapter of Turning Point USA with Posobiec's visit, said he encouraged the group to bring someone to campus who would "get people excited" and to pay attention.

He said the goal is to get students to the event so they can hear a perspective they haven't thought of before.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

