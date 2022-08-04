ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Good news: 11-year-old lemonade seller gets $1,100 tip

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i8y6_0h5HNw3W00

Hello, friends! Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt here again, psyched to bring you more good news. 😀

As for me? I'm happy to announce my foster son has his driver's permit now — and we've driven together half a dozen times without any crashes or anyone screaming at each other. HUGE wins!

My fave moment came when he was driving and I slowly and quietly reached for the car's grab handle (the "oh s*&$" handle). He looked at me and says, "Stop freakin' out!"

Haha! Teens are fun. 👍

What's your good news of the week? Please let me know at brad@tennessean.com. Check out some of your neighbors' responses at the bottom in the Tell Me Something Good section.

Meanwhile, here's this week's Good News:

11-year-old lemonade seller gets $1,100 tip — and lots more

A week or so ago, an 11-year-old named Niko set up a lemonade stand on 12 South. Niko charged $3 a glass, easily making it the cheapest thing for sale on 12 South. (I mean, probably, right?)

Turns out, the kid, from Washington, D.C., was visiting his sick grandfather in Nashville for about a week. Niko also decided to try to raise some money while he was here so he could go to Portugal for a soccer camp. He needed $3,300. July 27 was his lucky day.

Nashville TikTok "serial tipper" Lexy Burke and her hubby, Austin, happen to be having lunch at Bartaco nearby.

"We looked at him and looked at each other, and we immediately knew it was meant to be," Austin told me.

The Burkes and some of their nearly two million followers (!) quickly raised $1,100, which the couple gave to Niko in $100 bills.

But that's not all!

The Burkes made sure one of Niko's adult relatives came to meet him (so a kid wasn't walking around with 11 large). And they all created a GoFundMe page together, one that has raised more than $17,000 so far.

"We knew people were going to want to help him more," Lexy told me.

"So it was really special and really cool. A kid, meeting his family, it was all really special."

The extra money will go toward helping some of Niko's Washington neighbors go to the same soccer camp, the Burkes said.

Happy 150th birthday, Kayne Avenue Baptist Church

Well, it seems more than half of the historically Black congregations have left the 12 South area in the last decade, according to my favorite Tennessean religion writer, Liam Adams.

But the Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church ain't one of 'em.

In fact, the church just celebrated 150 years as a congregation. The actual church building, 1025 12th Ave. South, has only been there since 1971, but that didn't stop the church from having an 150th birthday party on July 24. 🎈

Several longtime members spoke of their love for the church during the celebration.

“We thank all the people that have passed on, the ones have left us that love this church that was here for the struggle of everything we have gone through," said a woman who has been part of the congregation since 1958.

"God will continue to bless us, and he will continue to smile on us each and every day."

Murfreesboro officer helps 84-year-old get her hair done

Boy, it's hard to beat a good deal. In fact, 84-year-old Elizabeth Good of Nashville decided to go to a Murfreesboro hair styling school to get her hair done. Big discounts when students work on your hair, ya know.

Small snag — Good took a public bus that dropped her off in the 'Boro a mile down the road from the hair school. Lucky for her, a nice Murfreesboro police officer, Lance Hofmeister, saw her using her walker to get down a busy road, Daily News Journal reporter Nancy DeGennaro wrote.

The officer gave her a ride — and they even shared a bit of witty convo on the way. Check out Nancy's story here.

An Instagram user posted video of the officer walking her into the hair salon, a video that has gone viral.

Turns out the two have reconnected and now talk and text with each other from time to time. Love that.

Tell me something good

The power of a lunch beer 🍺

"Three things: I finished my first year of nursing school and spent quality time with my mom and sister. And I had a lunch beer. (Never underestimate the power of a lunch beer.)"

— Olivia Haessley, 24, Edgehill area, Vanderbilt nursing student

► Two decades of goin' Fish-in' 🎙️

“Exactly 20 years ago today [Aug. 5], I had the privilege of signing on a new [contemporary Christian music] radio station, 94FM The Fish. I’m still here and so thankful for my Fish family that has been so incredibly supportive — through the good times and bad — we’ve walked through a lot of life together.”

— Doug Griffin, 55, radio personality, Franklin

A new coat feels so right 🏠

"I painted the inside of my house, and it feels so much better and more like a home."

— Tatum LaMotte, 27, Crieve Hall, nurse

Please gimme some of that good news! Email me at brad@tennessean.com or call me at 615-259-8384. Follow me on Twitter @bradschmitt.

And have your Tennessean subscriber friends sign up to get this newsletter every Friday morning. You can do that here.

Until next week, friends, I hope you have nothing but good news in your world. ⭐ (And watch out for my foster dude behind the wheel!)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nick Davis

This guy made $100,000 with a Tiny Home Airbnb

*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.
Aabha Gopan

Brother-in-law demands woman to cook waffles for breakfast

Letting friends and family stay at one’s house is a great way to bond but might require extra work. It includes readying the house, buying and cooking food, and more. Nevertheless, it can be an enjoyable time for both parties unless the house guest becomes demanding and impolite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Washington State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
The Independent

Boy in Georgia selling lemonade to pay off his medical bills

An 11-year-old boy in Georgia is working to help pay off his medical bills by selling lemonade after he was hit by a car. Teddy Counihan's family were struggling to afford the hospital costs after he was struck while cycling in his neighbourhood.In a bid to raise some money, Teddy, who lost his mother in October of 2021, set up a stand in his driveway.The boy's injuries included a skull fracture, broken tibia and fibula, and road rash.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 'It's mad how many people recognise us': Georgia Stanway speaks ahead of Euro22 finalWoman rams multiple people in bid to avoid arrest in GeorgiaJailed Capitol rioter’s daughter says Trump ‘deserves life in prison’
GEORGIA STATE
Fatherly

Kids As Young As 5 Could Get Paid $78,000 A Year To Taste Candy

Do you like candy? Are you on the hunt for the job of your dreams? Or maybe your kiddo has been looking for a part-time something? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you may want to look into this job posting that could have you making good money while sitting at home and eating candy. Here's what you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Christian Church#Nursing School#Fish#Church Building#Bartaco
Upworthy

Husband builds rickshaw for wife with multiple sclerosis so they can continue their daily walks

The moment Rick Dorothy first met his wife, Jan, 15 years ago, he knew that there was some kind of a connection between them. "It was one of those times when something just clicks," he told Love What Matters. "However, she was married and so was I. I told myself that my attraction was just a fantasy that I should just get out of my mind. Turned out that both of our spouses didn’t follow that same rule, and over time we both became single." Newly divorced, Rick and Jan found comfort and companionship in each other. Before long, the pair fell in love, got married and became parents to their two children.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy