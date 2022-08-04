ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Princeton salon offers free haircuts for back-to-school

By Aynae Simmons
 2 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A salon in Princeton is giving out free haircuts for back to school.

Salon Sublime on Courthouse Road invites all parents with children in school to receive a free haircut on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Last year, they gave back school supplies to local teachers in the area to help out with the beginning of the school year.

Amy McKinney, who’s one of the managers of the salon, said she understands how everything is going in the economy, and she wants to help children feel their best.

“We really like to try and be involved. A big thing for us is to be a part of who we are, what we are, the community’s been there for us so we want to be there for them,” McKinney said.

McKinney added there’s no cost to parents. The haircuts are first come, first serve.

WVNS

