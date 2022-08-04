Read on www.wsaz.com
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase in W.Va. on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a rise in COVID-19 totals across the board Friday as active cases, deaths and hospitalizations all increased in West Virginia. The state added 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,184, according to the West Virginia Department...
West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
WSAZ
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has admitted accepting more than $42,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for businesses that were not engaged in substantial activity. Alexis Ransom of Logan pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court in Charleston. Ransom obtained three paycheck protection loans that […]
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police cited a Florida man after TSA officers caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at a West Virginia airport Friday morning. The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to TSA officials. When TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray...
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet
CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
Motorcycle deaths on the rise in West Virginia
According to a recent study, motorcycles have become more deadly in the past few years in West Virginia, which is correlated with the recent decline in helmet use.
West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident
On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JULY 15-25, 2022
AUGUST 5, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,JULY 15, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,JULY 25, 2022, (11 DAYS); AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
