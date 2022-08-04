Read on www.weau.com
WEAU-TV 13
Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Wis. Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, Rebecca Kleefisch, made a stop on the campaign trail in Altoona Thursday morning. She talked and met with voters at the Altoona Family Restaurant on her plans to get Wis. “back on track” by addressing issues of the cost of living, schooling, and violent crime in Wis. Former Governor, Scott Walker, who is endorsing his former Lieutenant Governor joined her at her stop Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
City of Eau Claire seeks dismissal of Town of Washington lawsuit
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is responding to a lawsuit filed by the Town of Washington that said an annexation proposal by the city isn’t legal. According to documents filed Wednesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, the city’s attorney, Douglas Hoffer, said that Wisconsin statutes don’t allow townships to get in the way of a unanimous petition of private property owners who want to annex or nullify an approved city or village annexation ordinance.
River Falls Journal
Sheriff Hove not seeking reelection
In her 15 years serving as sheriff, Nancy Hove has too many memories to pick a favorite. “I have so many. I can’t pick just one single event,” Hove said with a chuckle. Hove is retiring in January. Her position will be filled by Officer Chad Koranda who is running unopposed.
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU hosts its first reunion
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Next year, WEAU will celebrate 70 years of broadcasting in the Chippewa Valley. On August 6, familiar faces from their decades on the airwaves returned to Eau Claire. Current and former employees came together for a WEAU reunion. Staff members throughout the years shared memories...
WEAU-TV 13
Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends celebrated the life of 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock who was killed in a hit-and-run last month. Peacock from Altoona was hit by a vehicle on July 3 as he was walking Westbound on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona. The driver of the vehicle has been charged in connection with his death.
WEAU-TV 13
The City of Eau Claire is looking to invest more into solar energy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is aiming to increase its use of renewable energy over the next 30 years. As part of the city’s proposed 2023-2027 Capital Investment Plan, the city council is looking to add two solar-powered projects that could be possible over the next couple of years.
WEAU-TV 13
School-supply drives in full force ahead of upcoming school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school set to start soon, parents and students are on the lookout for school supplies. Not everyone, however, can afford backpacks or binders. To help those in need, organizations throughout western Wisconsin are school supply donation drivers. The goal is to make sure every child is ready for the first day of class.
WEAU-TV 13
Former WEAU colleagues reconnect
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As WEAU gets ready to celebrate 70 years on the air in 2023, a reunion is planned this weekend for former WEAU colleagues to reconnect. Former anchors and reporters, Scott Cohn and Mina Rollin Will, talk about the impact WEAU had on their career and their friendships.
WEAU-TV 13
The Community Table and Oakwood Mall partner in food drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A partnership between the nonprofit, The Community Table, and the Oakwood Mall is working to help those in need in Eau Claire. On August 6, community members could participate in an event called, ‘set the table,” a food and fund drive. Volunteers accepted nonperishable food items, socks and monetary donations for the Community Table.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
WEAU-TV 13
Boys & Girls Club holds 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley are holding their 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday. Volunteers and members sold lemonade at stands set up in Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie. Each city had at least four locations for lemonade stands, with a total of 29 lemonade stands set up across the five cities.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 6th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa River Baseball League, the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants battle for the championship. Also, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut legion team reaches the end of their season in the Great Lakes Regional tournament. Plus, the Express play their fifth-straight game at Carson...
wnanews.com
Longtime Leader-Telegram journalist Pamela Powers dies at 59
Pamela Powers, a public relations specialist for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and former (Eau Claire) Leader-Telegram journalist, died Saturday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Boyceville. She was 59. Powers was born on July 13, 1965, in Madison, to Marlene Blaser and Richard Alan Powers. She graduated from...
WEAU-TV 13
Prevail Bank donates funds for school supply drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevail Bank is announcing a donation of $250 for the benefit of the We Care Eau Claire Program. According to a media release from Prevail Bank, We Care Eau Claire is a collaboration of local churches working together with the community. We Care Eau Claire’s mission is to support the students, families, and employees of the Eau Claire Area School District.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 5th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football preview heads just outside the Eau Claire city limits to Augusta. Also, Eau Claire Pizza Hut keeps dancing in the Great Lakes Regional legion tournament. Plus, the Express look to make it two-in-a-row as they continue hosting Bismarck.
WEAU-TV 13
Back to school preparations, medical professionals offer advice
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the first day of school next month, medical professionals with Mayo Clinic Health System are stressing the importance of getting kids vaccinated and making sure they get plenty of sleep. Getting your child back into a routine is one of the biggest ways you can...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 4th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football preview makes its next stop in Altoona. Plus, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut legion team continues their run in the Great Lakes Regional tournament. Also, the Express look to continue their winning ways at home with a new series against the Larks.
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Career Development Center’s 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -L.E. Phillips Career Development Center is scheduled to host their 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course Aug. 5. According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, CDC hosts the annual Outing with intentions to raise money to provide people with disabilities and disadvantages with meaningful, appropriate, vocational services, employment opportunities, as well as support services throughout the community.
WEAU-TV 13
Homeowners report storm damage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
