EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is responding to a lawsuit filed by the Town of Washington that said an annexation proposal by the city isn’t legal. According to documents filed Wednesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, the city’s attorney, Douglas Hoffer, said that Wisconsin statutes don’t allow townships to get in the way of a unanimous petition of private property owners who want to annex or nullify an approved city or village annexation ordinance.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO