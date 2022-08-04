ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

SGV Connect 100 – Elections in La Puente and Monterey Park

By Damien Newton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago
SGV CONNECT #100 INTERVIEW – Damien Newton Interviews Katrina Kaiser

Damien: I’m here with Katrina Kaiser. Katrina is with Streets for All and last week Katrina hosted a forum in Monterey Park for candidates running for city council. Streets for All is a 501c(4) so their forums are usually part of an endorsement process to help people that are interested in bicycling and pedestrian and transit advocacy get a clear idea of what candidates they should or shouldn’t be supporting.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly

LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car

A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
INGLEWOOD, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking

As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials look to crack down on reckless driving

Windsor Hills is just the latest deadly crash where speed was a factor. State and local leaders are calling it a speed epidemic. Doughnuts, sideshows and crowds gathering to watch as wannabe drifters spin out in major intersections are leading to injuries and, in many cases, death. Since 2014, street racing and sideshows have quadrupled […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

