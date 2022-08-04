ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park woman found dead in private pool, police say

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
A 69-year-old woman was discovered dead in a pool at her home along Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park Thursday afternoon, according to borough police.

Officers responded to a report of the death at 3:18 p.m. and arrived on scene to find the victim's husband holding the woman above the pool's water, said Capt. Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.

The woman showed no vital signs after police pulled her from the pool, Brady said. She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities continue to investigate the death, which follows a recent spate of private pool drownings, including a 2-year-old girl who drowned during a party in Teaneck and a 55-year-old man found dead in River Vale.

