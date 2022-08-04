ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
LIND, WA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
WILLOW CITY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair

It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

