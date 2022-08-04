ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

The Chainsmokers and Nelly are playing downtown Tampa's 'Blended Festival' this fall

It's about to get hot in Perry Harvey Sr. Park. St. Louis rapper Nelly and EDM duo The Chainsmokers are among the headliners for the "Blended" festival happening in downtown Tampa this fall on Nov. 19-20. Fellow EDM bros Loud Luxury, Queens rapper Rich the Kid, "Sour Patch Kids" star Bryce Vine and U.K. songwriter Elderbook are also on the bill along with nearly two-dozen other acts including local heavy hitters like jazz trio Katara and vocalist Sunde, club staple Jask, Americana favorite Have Gun, Will Travel, and rock outfit Shevonne & the Force.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The Midnight's Tyler Lyle plays solo show in Tampa this weekend

Before embarking on a Florida-evading fall tour with his synth-pop duo The Midnight, Tyler Lyle is going solo across the Southeast for the first two weeks of August—the tour includes a Saturday, Aug. 6 show at Crowbar in Ybor City. The stop is in promotion of his currently enigmatic,...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Instrumental trio Plumes plays first and last show in Tampa this weekend

Local music lifers will be familiar with the lineup of newish Tampa band Plumes, but they'll also only get one chance to see the group live, on Friday, Aug. 5 at Crowbar in Ybor City. Drummer Christina Piasecki and bassist Rico Bruckhammer (who played together in Porch Sessions), plus guitarist...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
cltampa.com

The 20 best Tampa Bay bars and restaurants for ‘golden hour’ cocktails

Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies Save Shark Stuck In Trap

Now this is some cool footage! Two Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies save a shark that was stuck in a crab trap. A citizen flagged down the deputies of the Marine Unit to inform them of a shark caught in a crab trap. The deputies found the trapped creature and went into action to save the shark. There was a hook stuck in the shark’s mouth. Getting the hook out of the mouth was not the way to solve this situation. So, one of the deputies used a multi-tool and cut the hook as close as possible the shark’s mouth. That worked and the shark swam away with a new lip piercing! The deputies estimated that this beast was around six feet long.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The St. Pete Black History Bike Tour returns next month

After conducting 27 tours in the community—described by participants as "eye-opening"—the free St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour returns next month for a second season. Led by local historian Josette Green, the tour takes its participants on an immersive and informative tour through St. Petersburg's rich Black history...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Sam Hunt
cltampa.com

Rising North Carolina rapper Big Baby Gucci plays Sunday show in Tampa

Less than week away from his 26th birthday North Carolina rapper James Haley—aka Big Baby Gucci—brings auto-tuned anthems (“Pressure + Layers”) to Tampa's Pegasus Lounge for a show on Sunday, Aug. 7. The songs have launched him out of the underground and into the attention spans...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Jazz saxophonist Jeremy Carter leads 'Rubber Band' through set of film classics this weekend in St. Pete

Last spring, saxophonist Jeremy Carter was one of nine Tampa Bay acts that received a $2,500 stipend each to develop or refine a project to be performed at Palladium. A year later, that project has passed, but the goodwill lives on, this week in the form of this Saturday, Aug. 6 St. Petersburg performance from Carter who’ll be joined by a five-piece band performing film classics in the cabaret stage at Palladium Theater.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Pig#Jig
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wbtw.com

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison

While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy