ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Parents, 6-year-old killed at Iowa state park were shot, stabbed, strangled: autopsy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelly Maricle
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qjh4t_0h5HMVNo00

IOWA ( WHO-TV ) – An autopsy released Thursday revealed the causes of death for three family members who were killed at an eastern Iowa state park last month, as well as for the man believed to have killed them.

The bodies of the Cedar Falls, Iowa family were found at the Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22 ; their deaths have been ruled homicides.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LghKl_0h5HMVNo00
    A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life event for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 2022 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidt’s were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. (Chris Zoeller/The Courier via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUeN8_0h5HMVNo00
    FILE – In this undated file photo provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo, bottom left, and daughter Lula during a family outing. Autopsy results published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The couple’s 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mltX_0h5HMVNo00
    Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 2022 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidt’s were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. (Chris Zoeller/The Courier via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSzwF_0h5HMVNo00
    An Iowa State Patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign as police investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF4Im_0h5HMVNo00
    Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the park’s campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement. ( (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0Aeo_0h5HMVNo00
    An entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park is blocked as police investigate a deadly shooting on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ixWZ_0h5HMVNo00
    Authorities enter a mobile command center at the entrance to Maquoketa Caves State Park, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the park’s campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Tyler Schmidt, 42, was killed by a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to an Iowa Dept. of Public Safety news release. Sarah Schmidt, 42, died of multiple sharp force injuries, and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.

Investigators previously said a fourth family member, 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt, survived the attack without physical injury. As of Thursday, it wasn’t clear whether or not he was in the tent when the deadly attack happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlqZt_0h5HMVNo00
In this photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Anthony Orlando Sherwin is shown. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
Story Archive: Three members of Cedar Falls family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The cause of death for 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who the department said killed the Schmidts, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators found Sherwin’s body in a wooded area outside of the campground.

Investigators have said they don’t know what caused Sherwin to attack the family .

The DCI is continuing its investigation into the deaths, but said in the release, “However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”

No other information was released by the DCI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KCRG.com

Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fayette County

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A helicopter crashed in northeast Iowa on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 11:10 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the intersection of M Avenue and 130th Street, located southwest of Fayette. Deputies believe that the helicopter clipped a power line, leading to the pilot to make a landing in the nearby corn field.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
FARLEY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River

A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlo Schmidt
wvik.org

Maquoketa Caves Victims Died from More than Gunshot Wounds

That's according to the autopsy results released today (Thursday) by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries." His wife, 42-year-old Sarah, died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Officials also say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. They were all from Cedar Falls.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCCI.com

Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
PALO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
WIBW

Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo

Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Stepdaughter One Of Two Arrested For Murder of Palo, Iowa Woman

Two people have been charged in the death of a Palo woman in mid-July. One of them is the woman's stepdaughter. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Samantha F. Bevans of Palo and 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of North Liberty have both been charged with murder in the death of Bevans' stepmother.
PALO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K92.3

An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize

There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
ourquadcities.com

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Court documents reveal details on Palo murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy