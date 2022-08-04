Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"

Read on www.abc57.com
Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
Hairdresser Recalls Memories with Former Client, Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Condolences continue to pour out from the community after the sudden death of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski; all sharing memories with her and how they will remember her. This includes family and friends, politicians, loyal supporters, and even the people that helped keep up her style. People...
SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
United Way's annual Day of Caring completes 70 nonprofit projects
CHESTERTON, Ind. -- 70 nonprofit projects were completed on Friday as part of United Way's annual Day of Caring event. 1,074 volunteers came together in the largest single-day volunteer event in Northwest Indiana to help area nonprofits with cleanup projects, school supply distributions, and more. The day started with a...
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mishawaka library August 16
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Beacon Health System and the Saint Joseph Health System are teaming up for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 16 at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library's Mishawaka location. The clinic, offering first, second, and booster Pfizer vaccines, runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. To make your visit...
Beef from Elkhart County 4-H Fair auction now available at Martin's
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available at a number of Martin's Super Markets across the county. The beef cuts are available starting Friday and will be available while supplies last. The packaged meat features a 4-H four-leaf clover sticker.
Jackie Walorski’s family speaks, remembering her life during vigil
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Hundreds of people—family, friends, colleagues, and some who may not have even known Jackie Walorski—all gathered outside Jimtown High School Thursday evening, to rmember the life of the beloved congresswoman. It was the one man who knew her best that had the most...
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
Fundraiser pancake breakfast to be hosted at LaPorte Municipal Airport
LA PORTE, Ind. -- An all you can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the LaPorte Municipal Airport on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. Presale tickets for express lane service can be purchased at the LaPorte Municipal Airport or the La Porte County Fair. Adults tickets...
COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on August 6
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of its Elkhart office, located at 444 N. Nappanee St. No documents are required for the following services:. Pfizer vaccine: ages...
Chip Shots: From Hell To Heaven, I’m Already Ready
I moved from Gahanna, Ohio to Goshen, Indiana on my 32nd birthday in 1996. Another trip around the sun concludes this coming Wednesday. My outlook was filled with ambivalence. I was excited for my wife because we moved here to secure her first teaching job. I was excited because I made almost 30% more money in the job I landed here in Indiana compared to the job I held in Columbus.
South Bend Police Department gathers supplies for donation to those affected by eastern Kentucky flooding
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department gathered together a variety of supplies on Wednesday and will be donating them to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Items in the donation package include diapers, wipes and toys, which will be sent to families in the recovery process.
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
Thrill on the Hill runs Friday and Saturday
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- This summer's Thrill on the Hill in Buchanan will be held Friday and Saturday on Front Street in Buchanan. The city has transformed Front Street into what may be the longest street running water slide in the country. The 500 foot long slide was made with 500...
Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and personability. Colleagues and friends of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are mourning their loss after a tragic car crash in Elkhart County claimed their lives Wednesday. St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney tells me...
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
