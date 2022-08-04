Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"

I moved from Gahanna, Ohio to Goshen, Indiana on my 32nd birthday in 1996. Another trip around the sun concludes this coming Wednesday. My outlook was filled with ambivalence. I was excited for my wife because we moved here to secure her first teaching job. I was excited because I made almost 30% more money in the job I landed here in Indiana compared to the job I held in Columbus.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO