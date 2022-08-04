Read on abc6onyourside.com
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
WSYX ABC6
Back-to-school backpack drive helping families in need prepare for student success
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back to school is rapidly approaching which means it is time to stock up on school supplies. With inflation raising the cost of school supplies back to school shopping looks a little different this year. Meaning households with young kids will be spending more money than usual on these essential school needs.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to be the media sponsor for the 2022 Ready to Go Back to School Family Resource Fair with Columbus City Schools. Get your family Ready to Go for the 2022-2023 school year with one of the largest back-to-school events in Columbus. The Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair is open to the public and focused on giving supplies to Columbus City Schools Students so they are ready to go for the start of school.
wosu.org
Columbus City Schools parents express frustration with school board as teachers signal intent to strike
Columbus City Schools teachers voted unanimously at a union meeting Thursday night to issue a 10-day notice of its intent to strike. Some parents are upset with the school board’s lack of further negotiations. Teachers expressed issues over class sizes, proper HVAC systems in school buildings, staff recruitment and...
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Closing the health gap for Black women was the goal of the Uplift Her event Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State University Partnering in Negative Statistics joined with the African American Male Wellness Agency to create the event, where women can receive health screenings and information on resources. The goal is to […]
Delaware Gazette
Two elementaries get new leaders
LEWIS CENTER — A pair of elementary schools in the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) will be under new leadership this school year as Michael Warren and Dana Kimchi take over as principals at Arrowhead and Johnnycake Corners elementary schools, respectively. Warren and Kimchi’s hires were approved by the...
WSYX ABC6
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
School safety inspections found problems inside 32 Columbus City Schools; some work took weeks to fix or went unrepaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lead-based paint chips peeling from the ceiling. Loose bricks on an exterior wall of an elementary school. Stairs missing safety tread. These are just a few of the problems that health and safety inspectors found inside Columbus City Schools within the past school year. Months before...
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
WSYX ABC6
Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
columbusunderground.com
Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward
Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
