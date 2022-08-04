ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhodell, WV

Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means

By Danielle Sandler
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia.

At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Although it has not yet been confirmed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture, it is causing the Department of Health and Human Resources to investigate this more closely.

So, what is the swine flu exactly?

According to Crescent Gallagher, the Communications Director for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, explained that Swine Influenza is as common as the common cold, and only effects swine, turkeys, and humans.

“A version of the influenza virus, it’s Influenza A, it’s unique as it affects swine and humans alike, so it’s one of the few animal diseases that can be transferred from human to swine or vice versa,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher also added that safety protocols, such as washing your hands, and practicing good hygiene should always be considered when practicing good barn etiquette and being around swine, especially if you are going to the state fair or events around the Mountain State.

If you feel you are infected or possibly been infected, symptoms to look for are fever, runny nose, and sore throat. Cough or congestion usually show up one to three days after exposure to infected swine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

