ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Comments / 23

'Ellena Handbasket
2d ago

Good. now keep him there until he admits what he did with them. I really wish it would be a case of somebody he trusts that nobody has thought of yet having them, but I doubt they're alive.

Reply
13
Butter
2d ago

that's super cool, bcz he refuses to tell where he places her boys, it's been years, such a sad story. I remember this like it was yesterday

Reply(1)
6
Chris McKenzie
2d ago

he needs to stay there until he passes up what he did with those three boys and I'm pretty sure they're still not alive but he still needs to tell what happened to those boys

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Morenci, MI
Morenci, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County

MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old child in motel room

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio couple is accused of hog-tying a 12-year-old child for more than nine hours, authorities said. Jason Lars Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Marie Sosnowicz, 38, both of Northwood, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
SYLVANIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Mdoc
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended

Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation. The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court. The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition. The 13-year-old pleaded...
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

1 killed, 3 critical after ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Steuben County: police

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police and Steuben County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one and sent three to the hospital Friday. Just before 4 p.m., county deputies and emergency responders were called to State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in rural Millgrove Township on an initial report of a 2-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple charged after allegedly tying up child

A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony. Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon...
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy