Indiana approves abortion ban legislation. Here’s what you need to know
INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Senate passed new legislation on Friday restricting access to abortions. This will make Indiana the first state in the United States to pass through both the House and Senate new measures restricting abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
Search underway for Knoxville student missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who left Knoxville for Charlotte, North Carolina has gone missing. Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. He has short brown hair and glasses. He is 6’3″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. Evans’...
