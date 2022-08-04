Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township

Read on www.wilx.com
Related
New program launched for future Greater Lansing area pilots
A new program could get kids into an entirely different kind of classroom – the sky.
WILX-TV
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
BWL cracks open 100-year-old time capsule
100 years ago, a time capsule was stored at the former Municipal Power Plant Moores Park Station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
WILX-TV
Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity. Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Featured Guests
This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road, Hit the Road Jack and Take Me Home Country Road. Local Farmer Provides Unique Prizes for 4-H Livestock Competition at Ingham County Fair. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT. |. By...
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
jtv.tv
Consumers Energy Crews Restore Power to Three-Fourths of Affected Customers
A downed tree remains across Fourth Street in Jackson on Thursday afternoon. JTV photo. (August 4, 2022 9:57 PM) Consumers Energy crews will continue working through the night after restoring power to three-fourths of Michigan homes and businesses affected by a major summer storm this week. Over 230 crews have now restored power to about 66,000 customers.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
WKHM
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety. “I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said. The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee...
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
Comments / 0