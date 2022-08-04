ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga, MI

Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
WILX-TV
 2 days ago
WILX-TV

Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
LANSING, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Frontier, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Onondaga, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity. Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.
JACKSON, MI
#Clone S Country Store
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
WILX-TV

This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road, Hit the Road Jack and Take Me Home Country Road. Local Farmer Provides Unique Prizes for 4-H Livestock Competition at Ingham County Fair. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT. |. By...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Consumers Energy Crews Restore Power to Three-Fourths of Affected Customers

A downed tree remains across Fourth Street in Jackson on Thursday afternoon. JTV photo. (August 4, 2022 9:57 PM) Consumers Energy crews will continue working through the night after restoring power to three-fourths of Michigan homes and businesses affected by a major summer storm this week. Over 230 crews have now restored power to about 66,000 customers.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

