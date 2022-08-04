Three Rivers Little League falls to Oklahoma in southwest regional in first round

Read on www.vaildaily.com
Obituary: Gordon Smith
Gordon Leigh Smith (“Grandad”, “Flash”, and “Gordie” to so many) died July 29, 2022. Gordon was born in 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Sidney and Katherine (Bechtold) Smith. He graduated from Princeton University in 1958 with a degree in Psychology and married the love of his life, Karen Smith. He joins Karen while leaving behind his daughters Kristin (David Baker) of Edwards, Colorado, and Gretchen (Bryan Norman) of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. He is missed by his grandchildren: Summers, Paris, Canyon (Logan Raitt), and Kass (Colton Whitman) Baker; and Wyatt, Tucker, and Savannah Norman; and his recent great-granddaughter: Everly Kristin Raitt.
EagleVail athlete Zach Varon is a write-in candidate for Colorado governor
Zach Varon didn’t list Beaver Creek as his hometown in the paperwork he filed to run for governor, but that’s his goal. Not only does the Eagle County resident want to become the next governor of Colorado, he wants to conduct the state’s business from the slopes of Beaver Creek, if elected.
Vail locals, some visitors gather at summer picnic
Summer Holm has been to any number of Vail Community Picnics. She noticed something different about Tuesday’s event. “I hardly know anyone here,” Holm, a longtime resident, said. But Vi Brown, who’s lived in Vail longer than just about anyone, attends about every community event there is, and always has a warm greeting for those she hasn’t seen in ages and new friends, because everyone is one of Brown’s friends.
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position
Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
Olympic cyclist Scott Mercier to visit The Bookworm of Edwards
When: Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards. Many recall when Lance Armstrong was accused of doping during the Tour de France, and the following investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 that found that the US Postal Service Professional Cycling Team “ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
Questions with comedians: MK Paulsen comes to Vail
When: Thursday Aug. 11; Doors at 7 p.m, show at 8 p.m. Comedian MK Paulsen is flying in from Los Angeles this week. He has a TV show on Amazon Prime and runs a comedy show called “In-Unit Laundry” that has showcased comics like Hannah Einbender from Showtime and Steph Tolev from Netflix, who will be headlining the September 15 Vail Comedy Show.
Vail Youth Music Showcase artists to perform Saturday in Solaris Plaza
When: August 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, the mentoring program of the Eagle County-based nonprofit, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, announced its musical lineup for the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, at Solaris Plaza in Vail. The Showcase is the result of a statewide search for emerging talent that produced 14 young artists from the Vail Valley and Denver who will participate in day-long mentoring workshops and rehearsals, culminating with the performance in Vail. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Discover Vail.
Girls on the Rise: Fly-fishing event raises money for Rett Clinic at Children’s Hospital Colorado
The Risers 4 Rett, a fundraising arm for the Rocky Mountain Rett Association (RMRA), is hosting its third annual R4R women’s fly-fishing event in Minturn Aug. 11-14, as well as the inaugural Girls on the Rise event on Aug. 14. Proceeds from both events go to RMRA, which in turn supports the Rett Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Colorado.
Sustainable Vail: Not out of the woods yet with fire danger
This summer, the afternoon monsoon storms returned to the Vail area leaving much of the Eagle River Valley lush and green through early August. Although there currently aren’t any fire restrictions in Eagle County, residents and visitors need to remain vigilant when it comes to fire mitigation. For those...
Splash down Shoshone Rapids at a discount
Few feelings compare to conquering whitewater rapids cascading over rocky boulders lining the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon. On Aug. 13, Arvada nonprofit Epic Experience and Glenwood Springs-based Whiteriver Rafting LLC are teaming up to offer guided trips down the Colorado. Called Raftoberfest, people can pay $100 to float the Shoshone Rapids, swim and enjoy a small beer festival, live music, food and games back at the boathouse, Whitewater Rafting Owner Thomas Carter said.
Colorado Summer of Art tour comes to Beaver Creek this weekend
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art returns to Beaver Creek — the place it all began. About 35 years ago, the Summer of Art Colorado Series debuted in Beaver Creek, lining the mountain with artists. Now, it features two levels of about 100 artists showcasing their hand-crafted pieces, including jewelry, painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics.
Carnes: (Wet) dog days of anti-winter
This summer, so far, has been making me think about the mid-80s. Not temperature mind you, but years, especially 1986, when “Top Gun” and Kate Bush ruled their respective charts and the U.S. was in a proxy war of sorts with Russia, fighting on someone else’s land.
Obituary: Eric Nesterenko
Eric Paul Nesterenko, age 88 of Vail, Colorado passed away on June 4, 2022 after a long, adventurous life lived his own way. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Daniel Nesterenko and mother, Lydia Rosvodska. He is survived by his sister, Nataly Nesterenko of British Columbia, Canada, his 3 children, Donna (Joel) Nesterenko of Corte Madera, CA, Paul (Amy) Nesterenko of Vail, CO, Melanie (Patrick) Nesterenko of Janesville, CA, and granddaughter, Ruby Josehart of Bend, OR.
Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival returns Thursday
When: Aug. 11-14 Tickets: Available on EventBrite. Combining Beaver Creek’s culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues, the Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is the perfect blend of summertime in the mountains. From the wine seminars and farm-to-table dinners to exclusive 4-by-4 tours paired with on-mountain tastings, the...
Eagle Music Festival returns to the Boneyard in Eagle
On Saturday, Aug. 27, The Boneyard in Eagle will again host the Eagle Music Festival, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Red Ribbon Project. Doors open at 4 p.m. with headliner and fan favorite Trees Don’t Move. A $10 donation at the door is suggested for those who come...
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday
Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event
The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
No fish tale: The eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half months ago. Daniel, who’s...
