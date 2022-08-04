ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU adds versatile infielder from transfer portal to ease burden of defections

By LEAH VANN
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Tigers' 2022 season

LSU finished with a disappointing 6-7 overall record in 2021 and are a combined 11-12 in 2 seasons since winning the 2019 title in dominant fashion. Entering 2022, things are changing in Baton Rouge. Gone is coach Ed Orgeron. In his place is Brian Kelly, who came to the Bayou State via Notre Dame.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BK is Saban coming from MSU

BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Catholic 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his college football commitment on Saturday, Aug. 6. He chose to stay at home and attend LSU. His other top choices were Texas A&M, Florida State, and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound pass catcher is ranked the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Could Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins be heading to LSU?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could Woodlawn senior quarterback Rickie Collins be committing to LSU soon after recently de-committing from the Purdue Boilermakers?. With Louisiana quarterbacks Arch Manning and Eli Holstein committed to Texas and Alabama respectively, LSU needs a QB in the class. The momentum to make Collins an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp

LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience

When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jason Dumas hoping to lift Southern defense

Coming out of St. James High School four years ago, Jason Dumas was an all-state defensive tackle who could hardly get a nibble from college recruiters because of his size. He had two offers that quickly became one when Kent State said he was too small for their switch to a 3-4 defensive set.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters

Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title

--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana

Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.  The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA

