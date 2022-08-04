LSU adds versatile infielder from transfer portal to ease burden of defections

Read on www.theadvocate.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Tigers' 2022 season
LSU finished with a disappointing 6-7 overall record in 2021 and are a combined 11-12 in 2 seasons since winning the 2019 title in dominant fashion. Entering 2022, things are changing in Baton Rouge. Gone is coach Ed Orgeron. In his place is Brian Kelly, who came to the Bayou State via Notre Dame.
tigerdroppings.com
BK is Saban coming from MSU
BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
Catholic 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his college football commitment on Saturday, Aug. 6. He chose to stay at home and attend LSU. His other top choices were Texas A&M, Florida State, and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound pass catcher is ranked the...
theadvocate.com
Matt McMahon completes LSU basketball's nonconference schedule; see who the Tigers will play
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has completed the nonconference part of his first schedule with the Tigers. According to a contract obtained by The Advocate, LSU will take on Texas-Arlington in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 2 — or Nov. 30. While the game is set for...
Could Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins be heading to LSU?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could Woodlawn senior quarterback Rickie Collins be committing to LSU soon after recently de-committing from the Purdue Boilermakers?. With Louisiana quarterbacks Arch Manning and Eli Holstein committed to Texas and Alabama respectively, LSU needs a QB in the class. The momentum to make Collins an...
tigerdroppings.com
I haven't heard Kardell Thomas' name at all this pre-season.
He is listed at 6'-3" at 350 (no pun intended) pounds. Geez, if that's true he's running a little large in a bad way. I hope he is getting in better shape. Him and Chris Davenport have had a very similar career. LSU Fan. New Orleans. Member since Oct 2007.
247Sports
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tony Jones Jr., former Notre Dame RB, reflects on Brian Kelly at LSU
Count former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. as a big fan of LSU coach Brian Kelly. And he wants LSU players to know that if they stick with Kelly he can lead them to much success. “Coach Kelly is going to bring some great stuff there…all them kids...
tigerdroppings.com
Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience
When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
theadvocate.com
Jason Dumas hoping to lift Southern defense
Coming out of St. James High School four years ago, Jason Dumas was an all-state defensive tackle who could hardly get a nibble from college recruiters because of his size. He had two offers that quickly became one when Kent State said he was too small for their switch to a 3-4 defensive set.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
theadvocate.com
Besean McCray is tightening his grip as the starting quarterback for Southern
Southern coach Eric Dooley said quarterback Besean McCray had his best practice of the spring during the spring game. McCray knows now that preseason practice has begun, he’s got to be even better than that. McCray, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior college transfer, said since that spring game that he’s...
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
tigerdroppings.com
Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters
Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title
--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
theadvocate.com
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag when the state bird is a brown pelican?
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates. The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
