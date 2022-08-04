ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore city earmarks $14.7 million COVID-19 relief funds for community trash removal

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wypr.org

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative

Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Port of Baltimore

Ever wondered what it’s like working at the Port of Baltimore?. In this video, longshore worker Kristina Berry gives a behind-the-scenes look at an average day at the Port. After bidding for work in the morning, Berry goes to work at the Seagirt Marine Terminal where she transports shipping containers off a ship.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Gentleman Emhoff, Mayor Scott work with volunteers to reclaim West Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Baltimore on Thursday to get his hands dirty and make the city greener.Emhoff said several times during his visit that the work he saw at the intersection of Ramsay and Calhoun Streets is what needs to be happening across the country."We are reclaiming this vacant lot . . . You're gonna have a bunch of trees here," he said. "You're gonna have benches. You're gonna have water flowing through."Emhoff worked side by side with volunteers from Americorps/Civic Works."This is part of an investment into our communities to make them healthier, safer," he said....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
wmar2news

Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tutor program expanding in Baltimore City schools

Baltimore City schools is expanding its tutoring program to help improve student learning. City school officials say the district's tutoring program remains a work in progress, but it's progress that's starting to show up in small pockets of student success. Across the country, there's plenty of evidence that shows the COVID-19 pandemic affected student learning, especially in school districts already struggling.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxuryrealestate.com

511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR

GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mitchell
talbotspy.org

James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney

Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Street sweeping parking enforcement returns to Baltimore this month

BALTIMORE - You'll have to start moving your cars again. Baltimore's grace period for street sweeping parking enforcement ends later this month, officials said. The grace period, which began in mid July, ends on August 15. That's when parking tickets will be doled out once again for drivers who don't take note of "No Parking" signs.  The parking enforcement includes both downtown and neighborhood street sweeping. The city suspended street sweeping at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, while schools were closed and many were working from home. Residents can find their scheduled neighborhood's street sweeping days on the 2022 DPW calendar or by calling 311.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Works Department#Community Engagement#General Health#American#The Board Of Estimates#The Clean Corps#The Baltimore Civic Fund
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night

Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower

Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore students denied virtual learning despite 700 apparent open spots

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City families are outraged after learning their children, who have disabilities, were denied access to the City Schools Virtual Learning Program even though it appears there were hundreds of spots available. “It's another slap in the face,” said Baltimore City mother Whitney Davis, when asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore public school students taught to aim high for aviation careers

Baltimore city public school students piled into a Cessna Skyhawk at the Martin State Airport in Middle River. After being strapped into a single engine Cessna Skyhawk and soaring above the city of Baltimore, local student Christian Baten said it was amazing. “I felt above all of my problems,” said...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy