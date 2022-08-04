ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Attorney urges Goodell to 'do the right thing' on Watson

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist

After Donald Sterling’s racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks. Then there’s the NFL, which seems content to let its bad boy owners slide with nothing more than a slap on the wrist, no matter how egregious the offense. Tampering with some of the game’s biggest names? Suggesting it would be a good idea to lose games intentionally?
NFL
The Spun

Roger Goodell Reportedly Makes Decision On Appeal Hearing

The NFL decided on Wednesday that it'll appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to personally handle Watson's appeal process. However, it's being reported that he won't go that route. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Goodell will designate someone who's not with the league...
NFL
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell designates former New Jersey AG Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL's appeal

A day after the NFL announced it will appeal former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson's disciplinary recommendation for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the hearing, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. Robinson's investigation of Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct this offseason, concluded with a recommended six-game suspension. Now it's up to Harvey to determine whether Watson should face even stricter penalties, with the NFL reportedly seeking at least a full-season ban.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Patriots coach Bill Belichick shuts down 'NBC Kids' reporter over question

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick laughed off a question about fantasy football Thursday. A 14-year-old reporter for NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition saw his question about fantasy football dismissed by the NFL legend while interviewing Belichick at the Patriots' training camp. "We’re obsessed with fantasy football," the reporter said....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
CBS Boston

Young reporter thrilled to cover Patriots training camp

FOXBORO - As a reporter, tackling a Bill Belichick press availability isn't easy, unless you're a kid reporter from a network in New York City.Isaac Lebowitz, 14, from NBC Nightly News Kids Edition, got to ask the Patriots head coach questions about team bonding and birthdays."Learning about your teammates, whether that's sitting with them at dinner, whether that's doing trivia," Belichick responded to the rising ninth grader. "We've had a bunch of birthdays so we try to recognize those. We had Henry Anderson yesterday, (Kendrick Bourne) today." Isaac's day covering the Patriots was just the beginning, as he got unprecedented...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL
FOX Sports

Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions

Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Cbs#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy