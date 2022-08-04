Atop fire towers, crews working to stop fires before they begin

Read on whdh.com
whdh.com
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Lynn Saturday, according to the town’s fire department. A large swathe of the house was left charred and a corner where the roof met the side paneling was left warped and melted by the flames. All occupants were...
whdh.com
Firefighters extinguish 4-alarm house fire in Wakefield
Firefighters were able to extinguish a four-alarm house fire on Friday, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. According to Sullivan, fire crews responded to Eastern Avenue at approximately 11:35 a.m. to find flames already engulfing the building. The residents were home when the fire began but were able to escape unharmed.
WCVB
Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park
SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
whdh.com
NH State Police: Rower dies after collapsing at Merrimack River in Hookset
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire. State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m. First responders...
whdh.com
Model rocket causes 2-acre brush fire at Topsfield park
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The launch of a model rocket at Topsfield’s Pye Field ignited a brush blaze that scorched two acres of field, according to the Topsfield Fire Department. Wednesday afternoon, a person called 911 to report that he and his family were using model rockets at Pye...
whdh.com
Minor injuries reported in tractor trailer crash on Mass Pike
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike heading eastbound. The Fire Department said the driver suffered minor injuries and the crews are dealing with a fuel spill at the scene by mile marker 106. Officials said to expect delays should heading...
whdh.com
MBTA worker injured in bus fire released from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two MBTA employees hospitalized after a bus fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday was released from the hospital Friday, according to MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison. The two employees unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire after the bus caught flames shortly after 3:00 p.m. The...
whdh.com
NH town hit hard by severe storms, downed trees and power lines causing massive damage
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Severe storm’s Friday afternoon caused devastating damage across Hollis, New Hampshire, downing trees and power lines. One New Hampshire man had a close call while out on a drive when a fast-moving storm toppled two trees and power lines on top of his truck, trapping him inside.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
whdh.com
Shutdown of Green Line’s E Branch begins amid other, pending service pauses for maintenance
BOSTON (WHDH) - For the next 16 days, some T riders who use the Green Line’s E Branch will have to find an alternative as stops from Heath Street to Prudential Station are shut down for maintenance work. From Saturday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 21, service will be...
whdh.com
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
whdh.com
Two MBTA employees hospitalized after bus catches fire in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two MBTA employees were hospitalized after a bus caught fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday. According to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo, employees tried to extinguish the flames after the fire began shortly after 3:00 p.m. but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the Boston Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Two MBTA employees were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation according to Pesaturo.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
whdh.com
Severe drought brings water bans, brush fires to eastern Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe drought has been affecting communities all across the state, with some cities and towns forced to implement water bans. Annie Pires brings her dog Juniper to Millennium Park in West Roxbury for a swim every couple of weeks, but the drought has left the Charles River looking more like a puddle.
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
whdh.com
UPDATE: 16-year-old reported missing by Lawrence Police has been found
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence announced they have safely located a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing. The department originally said Shantley Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence on August 3. In an announcement just after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Brookline Police Chief placed on paid leave amid review of multiple allegations
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid leave, according to a town official, as an outside firm investigates allegations that he violated the town’s discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation policy. In a statement, Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said Gonzalez was put on...
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
