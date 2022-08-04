Atop fire towers, crews working to stop fires before they begin

BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO