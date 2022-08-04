ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville brings back First Friday celebration

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a hiatus, Brownsville brings back their long-anticipated First Friday celebration.

First Friday is a family-friendly event held every first Friday of every month at Market Square in downtown Brownsville. First Friday highlights downtown Brownsville and its business owners.

The monthly event will have activities including local bars and nightlife, street vendors, restaurants, live music and entertainment.

Pedicabs will be available for transportation around the district for those looking to enjoy visiting a variety of bars within the area.

The celebration will begin tomorrow from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Street Vendors#Pedicabs
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

