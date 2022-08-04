Come celebrate the 2022 20 Under 40 winners

Near the end of July, flows into Stagecoach Reservoir from the Yampa River dropped below 40 cubic feet per second for a few days. That threshold is important because it helps, in part, determine how much water flows out of the reservoir and continues downstream to Steamboat Springs. If the flow coming in is more than 40 cfs, then at least 40 cfs is usually discharged at the bottom of Stagecoach Dam.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO