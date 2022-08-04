YVSC promotes glass recycling with Erase the Waste program

Read on www.steamboatpilot.com
‘A brand new idea’: TossBox offers fresh take on dumping trash
Last November, Eagle Valley resident Matt Donovan brought TossBox to Steamboat Springs, offering locals and visitors another option when it comes to trash disposal in the Yampa Valley. “You won’t find this anywhere else in the country. This is a brand new idea,” said Donovan, who worked in the waste...
Leadership Steamboat accepting applications
A program designed to help connect individuals with the Steamboat Springs community, Leadership Steamboat is accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Steamboat will run from Sept. 15 to June 9, 2023. During that time, participants will learn about Steamboat’s economic infrastructure, delve into the city’s history of how things have been accomplished and receive valuable professional development and leadership training.
Work begins on new playground in downtown Steamboat Springs next week
After supply chain issues delayed the project, work at the new playground at Little Toots Park in downtown Steamboat Springs will soon be underway, according to the city. The park design and colors were selected through a public survey that concluded last fall. However, construction could not start until the proper supplies were acquired.
Party rental business puts a bounce in customers’ steps
With a fleet of inflatable attractions, Hayden resident Caleb Cagle kicked off the summer hoping to deliver fun across Northwest Colorado with his new business. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Cagle was setting up a bounce house to entertain children visiting the Hayden Farmers Market. It’s been a busy summer for Cagle, who started Sassquatch Party Rentals and entertained customers at events including the reggae festival in Craig, a private event in Walden a couple of weeks ago, the farmers market in Hayden and a handful of events in Steamboat Springs.
Bat encounters may increase as pups are learning to fly
If Routt County residents are going to encounter a bat, this is likely the time of year for it, as locally born bat pups are about three to four weeks old and just learning to fly. “The young ones get themselves in trouble. That’s what freaks people out,” said Al...
Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com: Record-breaking trout, biggest horse roundup ever
1. Rainbow Gathering cleanup, forest rehabilitation moving slower than expected. The status of cleanup and rehabilitation work at the site of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County is progressing slowly, according to U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge. 2. Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in...
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
Releases from Stagecoach to Yampa River become more important as climate warms
Near the end of July, flows into Stagecoach Reservoir from the Yampa River dropped below 40 cubic feet per second for a few days. That threshold is important because it helps, in part, determine how much water flows out of the reservoir and continues downstream to Steamboat Springs. If the flow coming in is more than 40 cfs, then at least 40 cfs is usually discharged at the bottom of Stagecoach Dam.
Steamboat Police Department welcomes new commander
Steamboat Springs is the smallest community Mark Beckett has ever lived in, but as a police officer with a track record for building trust with the citizens he’s served, the cozy and remote atmosphere may be the perfect fit. “The relationship here is something I’ve never experienced before —...
Women’s Rights Rally draws crowd Saturday in Steamboat
A crowd was gathered near the side of Lincoln Avenue on the Routt County Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The group, many of whom were teens from Steamboat Springs High School, held colorful, homemade signs bearing slogans such as “we are not ovaryacting” and “my body, my choice.”
Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4. Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at South Shore at Stagecoach. 30620 Lakeshore Trail. Seller: Terrilynn M. Jurich Revocable Trust. Buyer: Hartwood Ranch LLC. Date: July 29, 2022.
Steamboat Springs High School senior organizes Women’s Rights Rally
For Steamboat Springs High School senior Olivia Hale, when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, she went through the five stages of grief. She’s decided to turn that grief into action. Hale has been working to organize a women’s rights rally, which will take place from noon to...
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Art Museum presents the National Exhibition of Oil Painters of America. Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition presents over 230 paintings by the finest oil painters in North America.
Bluegrass and Brews event brings family friendly fun to Hayden this weekend
Come to Dry Creek Park for “Bluegrass and Brews” Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hayden, with draft beer and wine for the adults and root beer floats for kiddos. The event, put on by Yampa Valley Entertainment and the town of Hayden, will feature a performance from Tara Rose and the Real Deal. The Colorado string band was formed in 2018, and features a bluegrass discography with a western flair.
