Anaheim, CA

Fake doctor gave patients risky injections and lip fillers, California officials say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A man is accused of posing as a medical doctor to perform “invasive cosmetic procedures” — including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures— and he faces mulitple felony charges, prosecutors in California said.

Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61 of Brea, targeting Spanish-speaking women , the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday, Aug. 4. Prosecutors encourage potential victims to come forward.

“These women trusted this individual to have the training and the expertise required to perform these medical procedures, and instead they unknowingly put their very lives in the hands of someone who had no idea what they were doing,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Information for Segoviano’s lawyer was not immediately available, according to the district attorney’s office.

Segoviano has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Segoviano performed the procedures, injecting “potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, anesthetics and other medical drugs that placed the public at extreme risk.”

To advertise his services, Segoviano used social media, including Facebook and TikTok, according to prosecutors.

In addition to his Botox in Anaheim business, Segoviano used other locations, including one in La Habra, for his “unlawful medical practice since 2019,” prosecutors said.

According to the news release, Segoviano went by a number of names, including Dr. Elias, Dr. Elias Renteria and Dr. Elias Renteria M.D. He also used different names for his business, such as Botox in Anaheim, Botox in Anaheim-Health and Beauty, Neurotoxina Botulinica-Massage Service, Threads in Anaheim, Threads La Habra, Botox La Habra and OC Threads, Botox & Fillers.

Segoviano was arrested on July 19 at his Botox in Anaheim business, authorities said.

He is facing several charges, including “one felony count of the unauthorized practice of medicine, one felony count of false indication of a medical license, and one felony count of perjury.” He is also facing four additional misdemeanor charges.

“He faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison if convicted on all counts,” the district attorney’s office said.

He is being held on $1 million bail, according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask that anyone treated by Segoviano to call the district attorney’s office at 714-834-6538.

Comments / 11

Sharon Fincher
2d ago

how is this possible for him to set up shop and do this and proscribed meds and get them. but I guess black market 😔

Jeana Wells
2d ago

He deserves a much longer sentence for such a brazen & dangerous crime.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

