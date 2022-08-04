Read on fox11online.com
The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center adds pickleball to its name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The growing popularity of pickleball is causing an Oshkosh facility to change its name. The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center on County Road Y will now be the Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center. In addition to its new name, the facility also has newly resurfaced courts. Later...
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
Green Bay murder suspect waives extradition from Alabama to Michigan
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side is returning north after waiving his extradition hearing in Alabama. This means, authorities will take Caleb Anderson to Michigan while he awaits trial for several incidents in the past week. Michigan State Police say they're investigating an assault...
Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
Rock band BoDeans to play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday
The Rock band BoDeans will play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday. The band was originally formed in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1983.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Green Bay homicide suspect also suspected in Alabama killing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
8-6-22 record attendance at eaa airventure
Record attendance at this year’s EAA Airventure in Oshkosh. Attendance for this year’s event was estimated at approximately 650,000 – topping the previous mark:of 642,000 in 2019 and 7 percent above 2021’s attendance of 608,000. EAA officials credit the weather and 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force as contributing factors. More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin including the Fond du Lac Airport.
Mile of Music attracts international artists to festival
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many music fans see the Mile of Music as a place for local, lesser-known artists to show off their talents. But it's not just Wisconsin natives that fill the free music festival's lineup. Musicians from around the world come to perform. "It's really fun, and there's a...
Man convicted in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was convicted Friday in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. Fulton, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm, and possession of amphetamine. Sentencing is set for Sept. 23, court records show. According to the criminal complaint, police responded...
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday
Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Kaukauna man won big on Friday with the Mega Millions lottery, though he didn’t win the $1.337 billion jackpot. While the winning ticket for the record-setting jackpot was sold in Illinois, there were winners across the nation. The billion-dollar jackpot was the third largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
