Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center adds pickleball to its name

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The growing popularity of pickleball is causing an Oshkosh facility to change its name. The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center on County Road Y will now be the Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center. In addition to its new name, the facility also has newly resurfaced courts. Later...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder

(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect waives extradition from Alabama to Michigan

(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side is returning north after waiving his extradition hearing in Alabama. This means, authorities will take Caleb Anderson to Michigan while he awaits trial for several incidents in the past week. Michigan State Police say they're investigating an assault...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide suspect also suspected in Alabama killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-6-22 record attendance at eaa airventure

Record attendance at this year’s EAA Airventure in Oshkosh. Attendance for this year’s event was estimated at approximately 650,000 – topping the previous mark:of 642,000 in 2019 and 7 percent above 2021’s attendance of 608,000. EAA officials credit the weather and 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force as contributing factors. More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin including the Fond du Lac Airport.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Mile of Music attracts international artists to festival

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many music fans see the Mile of Music as a place for local, lesser-known artists to show off their talents. But it's not just Wisconsin natives that fill the free music festival's lineup. Musicians from around the world come to perform. "It's really fun, and there's a...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Man convicted in Ashwaubenon shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was convicted Friday in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. Fulton, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm, and possession of amphetamine. Sentencing is set for Sept. 23, court records show. According to the criminal complaint, police responded...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Fox11online.com

Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday

Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Kaukauna man won big on Friday with the Mega Millions lottery, though he didn’t win the $1.337 billion jackpot. While the winning ticket for the record-setting jackpot was sold in Illinois, there were winners across the nation. The billion-dollar jackpot was the third largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
KAUKAUNA, WI

