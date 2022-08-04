Palermo man sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting children

SACRAMENTO — A potential serial bomber is targeting a Sacramento neighborhood.Multiple neighbors in South Land Park said that they felt the explosion rock their homes."It was such a powerful sound that it rattled the windows of my home, and it scared the heaven out of my dog, my wife, and my daughter," said Eduardo Monterrubio, whose home was damaged by the bomb.When Eduardo went outside to check his home, he found that the blast blew a three-foot hole in his backyard fence. The detonation tore off shards of splintered wood, and the boards blistered with what appeared to be shrapnel.His home backs up to a drainage canal at an Interstate 5 underpass. He says it's not the first time someone has set off explosives in the area."They keep throwing bombs underneath the freeway, and they make dents over there [underpass] on the ground, and it happens maybe every two months," Eduardo said.Someone also shot out the streetlight above where the bomb went off, leaving bullet holes in the plastic. Police are asking that anyone with security cameras check to see if there is any suspicious activity. They are not releasing information on the type of explosive that was used.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO