ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire

By Mason Carroll
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Animal evacuation shelters making it by thanks to community support

YREKA, Calif.-- Its been quite the whirlwind for the Siskiyou County community ever since the McKinney Fire sparked in the Klamath National Forest. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes since the blaze first sparked on Friday. But when you have thousands of people leaving their homes, hundreds if not...
YREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire

CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Industry
Siskiyou County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
actionnewsnow.com

87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinney Fire containment grows, fire activity on Yeti Fire increases

YREKA, Calif — Containment on the McKinney Fire increased overnight to 30% and the fire has burned 60,044 acres. According to the United States Forest Service(USFS), minimal forward fire progression is expected as the McKinney Fire continues to show patterns of backing alignment. More containment line has been secured around the fire's perimeter as firefighters continue to make headway. Crews tied in their fireline with adjacent crews along the eastern portion of the fire from the south fork of Humbug Creek to Dunn's Gulch, bringing containment to 30% across the fire.
YREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Volunteers#Horse
KDRV

Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
HAPPY CAMP, CA
KDRV

Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...

Comments / 0

Community Policy