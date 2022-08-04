"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire

Read on krcrtv.com
Cat burned by McKinney Fire taken care of by volunteer animal center
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — An orange kitten was found during the Mckinney Fire burned and was being taken care of by S.N.I.P., an animal center that has taken in over a hundred pets right now. Many of them are from evacuee's homes of the Mckinney. The orange cat is...
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
Animal evacuation shelters making it by thanks to community support
YREKA, Calif.-- Its been quite the whirlwind for the Siskiyou County community ever since the McKinney Fire sparked in the Klamath National Forest. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes since the blaze first sparked on Friday. But when you have thousands of people leaving their homes, hundreds if not...
FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire
CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
McKinney Fire containment grows, fire activity on Yeti Fire increases
YREKA, Calif — Containment on the McKinney Fire increased overnight to 30% and the fire has burned 60,044 acres. According to the United States Forest Service(USFS), minimal forward fire progression is expected as the McKinney Fire continues to show patterns of backing alignment. More containment line has been secured around the fire's perimeter as firefighters continue to make headway. Crews tied in their fireline with adjacent crews along the eastern portion of the fire from the south fork of Humbug Creek to Dunn's Gulch, bringing containment to 30% across the fire.
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 85% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated on August 6 at 7:15 pm:. Watch the Saturday evening community meeting on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire in Siskiyou County below as we learn more live. From the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest:. The Yeti Fire continued to slowly make its...
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Law enforcement raids Selma grow, "always leaves 4 legal marijuana plants"
SELMA — In a press release about a recent raid on an unlicensed cannabis grow in Selma, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team highlighted a practice of always leaving behind the four legal plants allowed by Oregon State Law. On August 4, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the...
Firefighters contain part of California's biggest active blaze for first time
Firefighters have contained part of California’s largest active wildfire for the first time, all while the blaze’s growth has slowed in recent days.
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
