"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire

YREKA, Calif — Containment on the McKinney Fire increased overnight to 30% and the fire has burned 60,044 acres. According to the United States Forest Service(USFS), minimal forward fire progression is expected as the McKinney Fire continues to show patterns of backing alignment. More containment line has been secured around the fire's perimeter as firefighters continue to make headway. Crews tied in their fireline with adjacent crews along the eastern portion of the fire from the south fork of Humbug Creek to Dunn's Gulch, bringing containment to 30% across the fire.

YREKA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO