Woman found dead in vehicle in New York; Sebastian man charged

Read on veronews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Suspect In Custody After Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Wappingers Falls
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman from out of state was found dead inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!)
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!) St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff have reported they arrested two drug dealers!. This is what they said:. This week detectives conducted a search warrant at a home near the 700 block of Aster Rd...
Man Dies After Assault At Gas Station In Middletown
A man attacked in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley gas station last month has died from his injuries. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious in Orange County on Tuesday, July 26, when City of Middletown police officers responded to the BP gas station, located at 139 Wickham Ave., for a report of a person bleeding in the parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
veronews.com
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
cw34.com
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Two houses hit by gunfire in Poughkeepsie
Police tell News 12 that multiple shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. on Corlies Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
A 72-year-old man is dead after police in Port St. Lucie said he was hit from behind by a vehicle. It's unclear if the driver will face charges.
treasurecoast.com
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
Man arrested for using urn with ashes as weapon, attacking victim
A naked man was arrested for using an urn containing a family member's ashes as a weapon and throwing it at another person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County. Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 3
Robert Lamar Smith II, 33, of the 500 block of 4th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $8,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, criminal violation of injunction for protection. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note...
spacecoastdaily.com
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
click orlando
Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month. Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
wqcs.org
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
Comments / 0