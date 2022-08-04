State College reviews short-term rental regulations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following a series of nuisance reports, State College is reviewing its short-term rental ordinance.

“A lot of the activity we’re seeing isn’t causing issues,” Borough Planning & Community Development Director Ed LeClear said. “Unfortunately, it’s those few properties that really do become a disturbance that really necessitated this kind of an ordinance.”

About 200 properties in the borough are used for short-term rentals, based on a review of listings by third-party vendor Granicus Host Compliance. Often, they’re listed on sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

To better manage these rentals, a proposed license would require properties to be used as a primary residence for at least one person, for a minimum of eight months out of the year.

It would also reduce the number of days the property can be rented to 60 days a year. Additionally, there must be one parking space per on-site bedroom.

Property owners who rent out their spaces currently pay a 175-dollar yearly fee.

LeClear said they will be in contact with current short-term rental property owners to notify them of any changes.

“We understand that a lot of folks have agreements to lease their properties on a short-term basis throughout football season,” LeClear said. “This isn’t going to be a situation where we’re going to try to stop activity that you’ve already had in place.”

LeClear said he expects the number of listings to increase as football season begins.

The State College Borough Council will vote on the license during their August 15 meeting.

