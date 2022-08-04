Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay

Read on www.nj.com
Charlie O
2d ago
She is the definition of a privileged, entitled, selfish individual.. she makes an excellent Democrat! She uses her political connections perfectly to benefit her! Since she's free with no charges and not about to resign she needs to up the ante and run for President!!!
Reply(3)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
Newark Is So Dangerous, If You Sell Ice Cream After 4 pm, You Need to Hire a Security Guard
NEWARK, NJ – The city of Newark, New Jersey always gets a bad rap, but...
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
Man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins new trial due to judge’s error
The self defense law is clear, and Anthony James learned it while behind bars awaiting trial for murder. In New Jersey, one has no responsibility, or duty, to retreat in their own home, if they are not the initial aggressor. A Union County assistant prosecutor who tried James in 2019...
‘Entirely Inaccurate’ Morris County Assault Alert Posted To Neighborhood Watch Site, Police Say
Police in Morris County are setting the record straight regarding a bogus assault report that was posted on a local neighborhood alert site. A report about an assault involving armed assailants driving a white vehicle near Overlook Avenue in East Hanover Township was shared on the Ring app on Friday, August 5, Police Chief Chris Cannizzo said in a release.
hudsontv.com
Retired Veteran Bayonne Firefighter Passes Away
Photo Credit: Facebook / Bayonne Office of Emergency Management Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced on Saturday the passing of retired, Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs. Lt. Burroughs had the distinction of being the city’s first, African-American fire officer. He served the Department for 37 years. In a Facebook post,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx family seeks justice after fatal smoke shop stabbing
Vernon Gowdy, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Kenneth Fair, 59, in front of the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on July 30.
State fines funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
Good Samaritan among 2 seriously injured after being hit on N.J. Turnpike following earlier crash
A teenaged Good Samaritan standing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County was among two people seriously injured early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit a stalled vehicle following an earlier crash, authorities said. The Good Samaritan, a 17-year-old from Scarsdale, New York, was on the northbound side assisting the...
One dead, one injured in Jersey City shooting early Sunday morning
A person was shot dead and another was injured in the area of Monticello Avenue and Astor Place early Sunday morning. The Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, which appears to have occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. The second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A teen was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. A 16-year-old girl was hit near 123 E. Main St. in Denville shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim,...
Court documents: Edison day care worker threw 2-year-old, hit them in face with plastic cup
Court documents say the Edison day care worker charged with abusing a 2-year-old threw the child, and also hit them in the face with a plastic cup.
New York City Charged for Making Terroristic Threats on Voicemail at New Jersey Business
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Jamaica, Queens woman has been arrested and charged for making...
Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say
A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police. Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. The investigation at...
Intensive care patients moved after N.J. hospital AC malfunctions in heat wave, official says
Twelve intensive care patients at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark were moved to another hospital Thursday after an air conditioning unit stopped working, a hospital official said. The malfunction “resulted in elevated temperatures on some units of the hospital, including the intensive care unit,” according to a statement...
Firefighters Extricate Driver In Three-SUV Elmwood Park Crash
Elmwood Park firefighters extricated a driver from an SUV that landed on its side after hitting two parked vehicles. Her rescuers worked in tandem to cut open the Honda CR-V after the early-morning crash Saturday outside the Elmwood Village apartments on Mola Boulevard off Broadway. She was taken to St....
Two men charged in Staten Island gang slay cops say grew from beef over stabbing incident
Two men were charged in Staten Island court in the fatal shooting of a gang member over a stabbing incident, authorities said Friday. Kevin Soto, 26, and Victor Lorenzana, 24, who according to their lawyer are brothers, were taken into custody at their Staten Island homes on Thursday and charged with murder and manslaughter. They are accused of killing Michael Evans, a member of the ...
Elderly Couple Potentially Dead As Massive Fire Destroys Morris County Home, Prosecutor Says
An elderly couple may have lost their lives as a massive fire destroyed their Morris County home, authorities said. Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, are still unaccounted for following the blaze that broke out at their home on Normandy Heights Road in Morris Township around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, August 5, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said alongside local officials.
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 29