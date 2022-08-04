ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock Mayor asks voters to extend half-cent sales tax

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aTUt_0h5HII0l00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The City of North Little Rock is asking voters to extend a half-cent sales tax on the upcoming ballot.

The current sales tax ends in 2023. If approved this would extend it for five years and generate about $45 million.

Part of those funds, Mayor Terry Hartwick says will go toward building a new central fire station.

The current building on Maple St. was built in the 1960’s and crews say it hasn’t been renovated since.

“They deserve to have a place where when they lay down at night, they’re not looking at paint flaking off the ceiling or waking up with it in their bed,” said NLRFD Fire Marshal Dustin Free.

Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know

Free says in the last few years the department has had to work around plumbing issues, wall cracks, and water leaks.

“Everywhere where there is a piece of plywood or there’s an opening is where we had a water leak or a sewer leak,” said Free.

According to the North Little Rock Mayor, some of the trucks don’t fit inside the bays, making it difficult to do maintenance on the vehicle.

“It served its purpose but it’s going downhill,” said Free.

If the tax is passed, another portion will go towards renovating five community centers and building an additional fire station.

Early voting for the sales tax is underway. The election will be held Tuesday, August 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Business
THV11

Little Rock business owner takes her shop to the streets

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Little Rock business owner started thinking outside the box and decided she wanted to bring her store right to your front door. Jasmine Wiggins owns Miracle Creations Mobile Boutique— a renovated bus she used to create a clothing store that can travel anywhere and everywhere.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Tax Holiday#Fire Marshal#Plumbing#Nlrfd#Nexstar Media Inc
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy