For many years, a food industry friend of chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez had been inviting them to visit Portland, Maine. But the couple – who were living and working in New York City — had no interest in this small city along the southern Maine coast. Finally, Damian and Ilma decided to escape there one weekend and it was love at first sight. “We fell in love with the town and the landscape and the raw materials: the ocean and the fish and the farms,” says Damian. After visiting four times over the course of nine months, they decided to ditch NYC and head north. Now, their much-lauded Chaval — a Spanish-French brasserie — is such an integral part of the local food scene that the James Beard Foundation called Damian and Ilma one of Maine’s “power couples.”

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO