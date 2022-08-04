Read on www.newscentermaine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
Beach to Beacon 10K returns in-person for the first time in three years
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Runners will take their marks in Cape Elizabeth the morning of August 6 to compete in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, now in-person for the first time since 2019. The race was originally founded in 1998 by notable Maine athlete and Olympian...
foxbangor.com
Former Maine men’s hockey captain signs with Maine Mariners
PORTLAND – Former Maine hockey captain Mitch Fossier has signed a contract with the Maine Mariners. Fossier’s arrival in Portland adds to the four Black Bear alumni to play for the Mariners last season. The former Maine captain spent last season playing in Slovakia, where he scored 15 goals while notching 12 assists in 38 games.
thewestendnews.com
Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022
The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 7 Reasons Portland, Maine’s Hadlock Field May Be the Best in the Country
Odds are if you grew up in or around Portland, Maine, you've thought this for years. Probably even decades. Even if you're a transplant from away that's been in the Portland area for at least a year or two and made it to at least one Portland Sea Dogs game, there's a chance you already think this, too.
Beach to Beacon brings different cultures to Cape Elizabeth homes
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.
Down East
3 New Maine Novels for Your Summer Reading List
Home for the summer from his chichi boarding school, Damariscotta native Andrew is dismayed to find his dad has secured him a job at the (fictional) Thatch Lobster Pound. The work is grueling, and his boss, Ed, just two years his senior, never misses a chance to chide Andrew about his comparatively cushy upbringing. Andrew can’t wait to escape Maine; Ed is quite content to live and work on the midcoast, as have generations of Thatches before him. Even before Andrew quits, there’s no love lost between the two.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themainewire.com
Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’
This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
TripAdvisor Blog
How to eat your way through Portland, Maine
For many years, a food industry friend of chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez had been inviting them to visit Portland, Maine. But the couple – who were living and working in New York City — had no interest in this small city along the southern Maine coast. Finally, Damian and Ilma decided to escape there one weekend and it was love at first sight. “We fell in love with the town and the landscape and the raw materials: the ocean and the fish and the farms,” says Damian. After visiting four times over the course of nine months, they decided to ditch NYC and head north. Now, their much-lauded Chaval — a Spanish-French brasserie — is such an integral part of the local food scene that the James Beard Foundation called Damian and Ilma one of Maine’s “power couples.”
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Musician Eric Bettencourt wraps up summer in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer-songwriter originally from northern Maine who now splits his time between Portland and Austin, Texas. Each summer, he returns to Vacationland and performs at various venues, including the Portland Lobster Company. Bettencourt said he’ll soon be releasing new music once he returns to Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
MDOT Moves Ahead with Plan to Replace Bridge Between Topsham and Brunswick
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. Like many bridges in Maine, it has begun to deteriorate to the point where a new bridge is needed. In September of 2017, the Brunswick-Topsham Bridge Design Advisory released some artist renderings...
John Rensenbrink, U.S. Green Party co-founder, dies at 93
PORTLAND, Maine — John Rensenbrink, a Maine political scientist and conservationist who co-founded the Green Party of the United States, has died. He was 93. Rensenbrink, of Topsham, died in hospice, surrounded by his family, the national Green Party said. An obituary in the Bangor Daily News stated that Rensenbrink died of an illness July 30.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0