Read on www.wavy.com
Related
Narcity
Thousands Of People Moved To Florida Just Before COVID Hit & They Came From These 15 States
With its beaches and great weather all year round, the Sunshine State seems like a great place to move to. Despite being the least affordable state to live in now, Florida is at the top of the list of many Americans looking for a new place to call home. To...
MilitaryTimes
Body of missing swimmer washes up at North Carolina Marine base
The body of a man who went missing while exploring an ocean sandbar was discovered Sunday on a beach at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Moses Muchai, 24, disappeared July 29 at North Topsail Beach, off Topsail Island, North Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from base, while walking on a sandbar that vanished as the tide came in, local police told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned
Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C. announced their resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, comes less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
Two years after Breonna Taylor's death, federal charges show how to end police violence
Policing, punishment and prisons alone don’t make our communities safer. In some cases, they put Black lives in greater danger.
Comments / 0