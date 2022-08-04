ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Body of missing swimmer washes up at North Carolina Marine base

The body of a man who went missing while exploring an ocean sandbar was discovered Sunday on a beach at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Moses Muchai, 24, disappeared July 29 at North Topsail Beach, off Topsail Island, North Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from base, while walking on a sandbar that vanished as the tide came in, local police told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
960 The Ref

A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned

Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C. announced their resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, comes less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
KENLY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy