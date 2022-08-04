ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

By Cindy Von Quednow, Sandra Mitchell, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXVCw_0h5HHeCQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKlik_0h5HHeCQ00
Video uploaded to the Citizen app shows a fiery crash at a Windsor Hills gas station on Aug. 4, 2022.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through a red light — without braking — and strikes two vehicles in the intersection.

The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

California Highway Patrol officials initially said six people were killed in the crash, but later updated the figure to five.

Among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and her infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection, as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands.”

Three vehicles were obliterated in the collision. At least two other were damaged.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Citizen#Slauson#Ktla#Mercedes#Chp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy