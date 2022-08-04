$5.1M given to Veteran’s Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A major funding milestone for the Connecticut State Veteran’s Home and Hospital was announced on Thursday.

The Lamont administration is releasing $5.1 million for renovations and improvements on the campus in Rocky Hill. Many of the leaders who spoke at the event talked about Master Sergeant Michael Clark, the Bolton Army Reservist who was struck and killed by lightning during training in Georgia.

Clark was laid to rest on Thursday.

The speakers shared how these investments will help pay it forward to the veteran community in Connecticut.

“These veterans will be taken care of and they will never be left behind, not on our watch,” said Patrick Nelligan. “We are always going to pay it forward for the Michael Clark’s that come and need this kind of service.”

The projects will help support operations, improve safety, ensure a better quality of life for veterans who live on site, and offer services to other veterans across our state.

