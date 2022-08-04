Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage

Read on www.wavy.com
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old Norfolk man has been charged in connection to an overnight shooting in Downtown Norfolk that left four people injured, including a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy. According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Friday, August 5, in...
Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County.
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run

Call (252) 453-8204 if you have any information that could assist investigators.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting
Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting
30-year-old man arrested on stolen vehicle, firearm charges
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the man possibly going through a parked vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend.
Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts fined $1000 a day until safety issues resolved
The owner of a condemned Newport News apartment building appeared in court for the first time Friday morning.
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
