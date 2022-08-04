Little Lighthouse Foundation, Dolphins team up for Christmas in July celebration

Read on wsvn.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSVN-TV
MPD host back to school giveaway in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Children in Miami got the opportunity to get styled for the new school year thanks to the Miami Police Department. On Saturday, the department hosted their back to school giveaway at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Children who attended got to enjoy ice cream, a video game...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Miami
There are plenty of reasons Miami is called The Magic City, but for me, it’s all about the food. Sure, there are many things to do in Miami between meals, from catching the Heat or Marlins play to visiting nearby Everglades National Park. But the cosmopolitan city is a...
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
WSVN-TV
PETA protesters call for release of Lolita from Miami Seaquarium
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators with PETA gathered outside of the Miami Seaquarium to call for justice and the release of Lolita, the park’s killer whale. 7News cameras captured several protesters as they canted and held up signs in English and Spanish, Saturday afternoon. “For over half of...
Cafe Mi Vitrola is Headed to Miami Lakes This Year
Cuban eatery is confirmed to be coming to 15352 NW 79th Ct by mid-October 2022.
WSVN-TV
Fun and fillies: Gulfstream Park courts foodies with Taste of the Track event
Fun fact: horse racing is called the sport of kings. Deco’s own royal jester, Alex Miranda, has the deets on an event that will have you running to the races. Gallop, trot and pony on over to Gulfstream Park Saturday afternoon. In addition to their weekend lineup, they’ve got a party going on, and you are invited.
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
riviera-maya-news.com
American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route
Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
WSVN-TV
Rivertail in Fort Lauderdale shores up scrumptious specials for National Oyster Day
Get ready to slurp some shellfish. Friday is National Oyster Day. Deco knows the perfect place to celebrate the scrumptious sea dumpling. The best part? You’ll fill your belly, and you won’t empty your wallet. Tom Kenny (as SpongeBob SquarePants, voice): “I’ll try my oyster call.”
WSVN-TV
Historic raintree relocates to Fort Lauderdale park
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic South Florida tree is getting a new home. The century-old, six-story tall raintree is being relocated to a public park near Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Court in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday. It’s part of a new project called Riverwalk Raintree Residences. The...
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
Dozens of beagles arrive in South Florida from breeding facility, up for adoption
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of beagles arrived safely in South Florida from a Virginia breeding facility where a series of inspections found more than 70 animal welfare violations. Vans filled with these 44 dogs stopped at Dania Beach on Friday morning to distribute the furry creatures to the...
How Major Media Outlets Rank Miami Ahead of 2022 Season
Taking a look at where Miami ranks ahead of the Preseason AP Top 25 poll being released.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
Click10.com
August 2022 Community Events Calendar
Now – Sunday, Sep. 11. The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
NBC Miami
Protestors Rally Against Proposed Homeless Encampment On Virginia Key
Protestors held a rally Saturday morning, voicing concerns about the city of Miami’s plan to move its homeless population to a camp at Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. Esther Alonso owns a business there. “We’re gonna be kicked out of here,” said Alonso, owner of Virginia Key Outdoor...
cityofhomestead.com
Eats and Beats Food Truck Party
He Eats & Beats Food Truck Party is back and here to stay! After a successful inaugural event in May, the event is making its comeback as a mainstay in Homestead the first Saturday of every month. The event returns Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from 5 pm until 10 pm at the Old City Hall Parking Lot located at 790 N. Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030. This event is made possible by the City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) in partnership with Mami Food Trucks Events. It will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ from 5pm to 8pm and a live musical performance from 8pm to 10pm. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.
