Miami-dade County, FL

Dog bites off part of local barber’s thumb in NW Miami-Dade attack; animal euthanized

By Jessica Holly
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago
WSVN-TV

2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire

MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation

MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home.  Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.  Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues. 
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Southwest Miami-Dade home catches fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Southwest Miami-Dade caught on fire and fire rescue rushed to extinguish the flames. The fire broke out in an apartment complex located near 217th Street and 128th Avenue, Friday afternoon. Firefighters had trouble with the powerlines in the vicinity of the residence.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 45-year-old woman in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman. According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday. Logen entered a Broward County Transit...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys

MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue holds ceremony for largest graduating class to date

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for more than three dozen South Florida firefighters. Recruits of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Class 149 made it official on Friday. Thirty-nine men and women proudly received their certificates and had their badges pinned by MDFR Fire Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 44-year-old man who went missing in Tamarac found safe

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they have located a 44-year-old man who had gone missing in Tamarac. According to investigators, Eric Shapiro had been last seen near 7201 N. University Drive, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. Shapiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around...
TAMARAC, FL

