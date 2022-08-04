Dog bites off part of local barber’s thumb in NW Miami-Dade attack; animal euthanized

Read on wsvn.com
WSVN-TV
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
WSVN-TV
Little Havana apartment catches fire, smoke spreads to 2nd floor; family displaced, cat dead
MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was damaged in a fire that left a family displaced. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 700 block of Beacom Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Police officers...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire
MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation
MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home. Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues.
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, police hand out flyers amid ongoing search for Miramar teen who went missing in 2021
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New...
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
Southwest Miami-Dade home catches fire
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Southwest Miami-Dade caught on fire and fire rescue rushed to extinguish the flames. The fire broke out in an apartment complex located near 217th Street and 128th Avenue, Friday afternoon. Firefighters had trouble with the powerlines in the vicinity of the residence.
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for scooter bandit caught on camera in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible repeat scooter bandit. According to investigators, the first theft was reported on July 5 near the 1400 block of Avon Lane at around 4:30 p.m. The victim told detectives that...
WSVN-TV
Vacant SW Miami-Dade townhome destroyed in fire; residents on adjoining units displaced
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to extinguish fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving several people on the two adjoining units displaced. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a public housing complex...
WSVN-TV
Burglars ransack Miami Police Athletic League Center, take off with electronics
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, broke into and ransacked the department’s youth center in the Little Haiti neighborhood before taking off with thousands of dollars in valuables. Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said the perpetrators broke into...
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 45-year-old woman in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman. According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday. Logen entered a Broward County Transit...
Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys
MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail.
WSVN-TV
Police, government officials pass out flyers for information on recent shootings in Perrine
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officers hit the streets of a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to ask for help seeking information after five people were shot and rushed to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Florida State Rep. Kevin Chambliss, passed out flyers on Thursday morning near where several...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue holds ceremony for largest graduating class to date
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for more than three dozen South Florida firefighters. Recruits of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Class 149 made it official on Friday. Thirty-nine men and women proudly received their certificates and had their badges pinned by MDFR Fire Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah.
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 44-year-old man who went missing in Tamarac found safe
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they have located a 44-year-old man who had gone missing in Tamarac. According to investigators, Eric Shapiro had been last seen near 7201 N. University Drive, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. Shapiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around...
