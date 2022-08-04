Three Michiana schools receive part of $10 million grant to help students become better prepared for the workforce

Read on abc57.com
abc57.com
United Way's annual Day of Caring completes 70 nonprofit projects
CHESTERTON, Ind. -- 70 nonprofit projects were completed on Friday as part of United Way's annual Day of Caring event. 1,074 volunteers came together in the largest single-day volunteer event in Northwest Indiana to help area nonprofits with cleanup projects, school supply distributions, and more. The day started with a...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
abc57.com
Beef from Elkhart County 4-H Fair auction now available at Martin's
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available at a number of Martin's Super Markets across the county. The beef cuts are available starting Friday and will be available while supplies last. The packaged meat features a 4-H four-leaf clover sticker.
city-countyobserver.com
WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD
The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
abc57.com
Governor Holcomb directs flags to half-staff on Saturday for Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff across the state on Saturday in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31 in Madison County. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise...
nwi.life
Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center. Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.
WNDU
Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
abc57.com
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mishawaka library August 16
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Beacon Health System and the Saint Joseph Health System are teaming up for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 16 at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library's Mishawaka location. The clinic, offering first, second, and booster Pfizer vaccines, runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. To make your visit...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department gathers supplies for donation to those affected by eastern Kentucky flooding
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department gathered together a variety of supplies on Wednesday and will be donating them to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Items in the donation package include diapers, wipes and toys, which will be sent to families in the recovery process.
abc57.com
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
abc57.com
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
abc57.com
Hairdresser Recalls Memories with Former Client, Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Condolences continue to pour out from the community after the sudden death of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski; all sharing memories with her and how they will remember her. This includes family and friends, politicians, loyal supporters, and even the people that helped keep up her style. People...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
