PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and mostly clear this Friday with highs in the triple digits across the Valley. Tonight, expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 80s. Hot and humid for Saturday with some possible blowing dust late in the afternoon south of the Valley. Daytime highs will be extremely warm, around 108 in the metro area. Because of abundant sunshine, a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for the Valley for unhealthy ozone levels for Saturday and Sunday for Maricopa County. Highs in the Valley on Sunday should slip just below average, with a chance of storms building in the afternoon and evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO