AZFamily
Storm chances increase this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
AZFamily
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
AZFamily
A hot and muggy weekend for the Phoenix area!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and mostly clear this Friday with highs in the triple digits across the Valley. Tonight, expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 80s. Hot and humid for Saturday with some possible blowing dust late in the afternoon south of the Valley. Daytime highs will be extremely warm, around 108 in the metro area. Because of abundant sunshine, a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for the Valley for unhealthy ozone levels for Saturday and Sunday for Maricopa County. Highs in the Valley on Sunday should slip just below average, with a chance of storms building in the afternoon and evening.
kjzz.org
Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms
Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
iheart.com
Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains
Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
AZFamily
Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley
Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
fox10phoenix.com
More monsoon storms possible through this weekend in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms has arrived to the Phoenix area, causing flooded freeways and power outages across the Valley. Heavy rain, wind and lightning slammed areas west of Tempe early Thursday morning and several Flash Flood advisories were issued. Drivers saw major flooding on Interstate 17, causing...
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KTAR.com
Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 5-8
PHOENIX - East Valley drivers, beware: Road closures and restrictions will be in effect this weekend that have an impact on your travel plans. The westbound lanes of the US 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and McClintock Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for maintenance.
AZFamily
Northbound Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium in Glendale reopens after deadly crash
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after a car accident this morning on the Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Shopping District in Glendale. Arizona Department of Public Safety says that two cars crashed in the northbound lanes of Loop 101, near Glendale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, troopers reported that at least one person died in the crash. The victim’s name has not been released, and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy rain hit the Valley during the early-morning hours, along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Several warnings were issued for flooding concerns throughout Thursday morning. A First Alert Weather Day was declared for the morning hours. One resident in the Valley posted photos and videos...
AZFamily
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
