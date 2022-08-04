ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governors from four states teaming up to install network of electric vehicle chargers around Lake Michigan

By Will Conybeare
 2 days ago
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Proposed abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Senate Bill 1, a proposed abortion ban, has been signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. The bill bans all abortions except in cases of rape or incest before 10 weeks, if the life of the mother is in danger, or if there are fatal fetal anomalies.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

United Way's annual Day of Caring completes 70 nonprofit projects

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- 70 nonprofit projects were completed on Friday as part of United Way's annual Day of Caring event. 1,074 volunteers came together in the largest single-day volunteer event in Northwest Indiana to help area nonprofits with cleanup projects, school supply distributions, and more. The day started with a...
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Pipe bomb discovered during search warrant on Hollyhock Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Officers discovered a pipe bomb during a search warrant in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road on Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced. An investigation into a man wanted on a felony warrant led investigators to the residence on Hollyhock Road, where the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two men on several charges.
abc57.com

Michiana remembers Rep. Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson

Jackie was such an amazing woman. She never forgot where she came from and NEVER stopped fighting for what's right. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. This was one of my favorite pictures when she came to do an interview at WFRN. She had just been elected as Congresswoman for us Hoosiers. She always gave you a big hug making you feel special. I'll miss her terribly ?
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The final award handed down Friday includes $45.2 million in punitive damages and $4.1...
TEXAS STATE
abc57.com

One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
OSCEOLA, IN

