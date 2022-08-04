Governors from four states teaming up to install network of electric vehicle chargers around Lake Michigan

Read on abc57.com
Governor Holcomb directs flags to half-staff on Saturday for Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff across the state on Saturday in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31 in Madison County. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise...
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
Proposed abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Senate Bill 1, a proposed abortion ban, has been signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. The bill bans all abortions except in cases of rape or incest before 10 weeks, if the life of the mother is in danger, or if there are fatal fetal anomalies.
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
Bipartisan legislation introduced to name Mishawaka VA clinic in honor of Rep. Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Indiana state delegation introduced bipartisan legislation on Friday to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. The resolution is supported by the entire state delegation as well as Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference...
United Way's annual Day of Caring completes 70 nonprofit projects
CHESTERTON, Ind. -- 70 nonprofit projects were completed on Friday as part of United Way's annual Day of Caring event. 1,074 volunteers came together in the largest single-day volunteer event in Northwest Indiana to help area nonprofits with cleanup projects, school supply distributions, and more. The day started with a...
Pipe bomb discovered during search warrant on Hollyhock Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Officers discovered a pipe bomb during a search warrant in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road on Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced. An investigation into a man wanted on a felony warrant led investigators to the residence on Hollyhock Road, where the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two men on several charges.
Michiana remembers Rep. Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson
Jackie was such an amazing woman. She never forgot where she came from and NEVER stopped fighting for what's right. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. This was one of my favorite pictures when she came to do an interview at WFRN. She had just been elected as Congresswoman for us Hoosiers. She always gave you a big hug making you feel special. I'll miss her terribly ?
Arrest in quadruple homicide after victims are found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town
(CNN) -- The suspect in a quadruple homicide in which the victims were found dead in two separate house fires has been hospitalized with burns over much of his body and lived across the street from one of the blazes, police in Nebraska said Friday. According to court documents obtained...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The final award handed down Friday includes $45.2 million in punitive damages and $4.1...
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
