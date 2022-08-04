Fake doctor gave patients risky injections and lip fillers, California officials say

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
O.C. fake doctor who targeted Latinas arrested for conducting dangerous plastic surgery operations
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Brea man was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a medical doctor and performing medical procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures on numerous unsuspecting victims. The fake doctor is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women to perform the unlicensed procedures.
Brea man who posed as doctor performed invasive cosmetic procedures, targeted Spanish speakers: OCDA
A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women on which to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County […]
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
CBS News
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California ‘the state everyone can’t wait to leave behind,’ Kevin Kiley tells CPAC audience
Republican congressional candidate Kevin Kiley used the national conservative stage Saturday to forcefully denounce Gov. Gavin Newsom and paint California as a place where people “walk down streets that double as restrooms and injection sites.”. Kiley spoke Saturday at the CPAC convention in Dallas, a gathering that included some...
RELATED PEOPLE
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
2urbangirls.com
Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
California Legionnaires’ disease outbreak: 1 dead after 12 hospitalized in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. — A recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa County left a dozen residents hospitalized, including one who later died, authorities said. In a Wednesday news release, county officials said 12 hospitalizations have occurred since July 11. Of those cases, one person died and...
SFGate
This Orange County city to consider banning abortions, becoming 'sanctuary for life'
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The San Clemente City Council is set to consider a resolution in a couple of weeks that would declare the city a "sanctuary for life," making it an abortion-free zone. The resolution, which was written and proposed by Councilman Steven Knoblock, states that the City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police
An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
NBC San Diego
At-Risk Girl Missing Out of San Diego County Found: CHP
An at-risk girl sought by the California Highway Patrol Friday has been found, the agency confirmed. Emergency alerts were sent out to phones in Southern California Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. About an hour later, at 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the girl had been found. The CHP said...
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
Comments / 0